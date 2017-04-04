Eight Dragons Co. (OTC: EDRG) announced today that it has commenced operations under the leadership of Una Taylor, who serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The new mission of Eight Dragons under Ms. Taylor’s guidance will be to create a Miami-based, full-stack development ecosystem for start-up technology firms.

“Today’s launch of Eight Dragons is an important first step in our efforts to help entrepreneurs see more of their ideas materialize,” said Ms. Taylor. “A young entrepreneur faces so many hurdles to success, some of which she may not even know about, not because she’s unprepared, but solely because she is a first-time visionary. We should be rewarding these brave founders for that initiative, not allowing them to get blind-sided. By giving our entrepreneurs a full-stack ecosystem and allowing them to focus on what they’re experts in, we can support them on their path – from inception to realization – which greatly increases their chances of success.”

Ms. Taylor brings many years of executive leadership experience to Eight Dragons and its new mission. She was previously founder and Chief Executive Officer of Renewable Supplies LLC, which has been delivering renewable, non-polluting power to homes and businesses in the Caribbean region since 2010. She also served as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DreamFu Ventures, a venture builder that uses its network of mentors and angel investors to help shape ideas, develop entrepreneurs, and invest in start-up companies.

Eight Dragons will be incorporating the operations of DreamFu Ventures and its subsidiary, World Cup of Sales, a product-market fit and sales platform geared towards start-up companies and product launches, and will seek to build out its platform from there.

Joining Ms. Taylor in leadership roles at Eight Dragons are:

•Theodore Faison, Board Member; Chairman and co-founder of World Cup of Sales; Strategic Embedded Solution Partnerships for IBM Analytics

•Jeff Ransdell, Senior Advisor; Founding Partner of Rokk3r Fuel, a venture capital fund; former Managing Director of Southeast, Latin America and the Caribbean at Merrill Lynch

•Nate Nead, Senior Advisor; Chief Executive Officer at InvestmentBank.com

•Anthony Lacavaro, Managing Director; former Head of Corporate Communications and Managing Director at Guggenheim Partners; former Executive Director at Morgan Stanley

“As we build out the Eight Dragons platform, we’re going to be looking for opportunities to partner with great firms that have a history of helping entrepreneurs succeed, in whatever way they can,” said Mr. Faison. “At the end of the day, whatever we can do to nurture innovation that could have a positive impact on the world, we want to offer as part of our unified Eight Dragons solution.” Added Mr. Nead, “Investmentbank.com is excited to be a strategic partner in the Eight Dragons ecosystem. Our mission of servicing the middle-market M&A needs for private firms aligns perfectly with Eight Dragons’ plans and we are committed to developing this shared vision, particularly in the burgeoning South Florida technology and start-up industry.”

Prior to Ms. Taylor’s change of control, Eight Dragons has not engaged in any significant operations. On March 20, Ms. Taylor acquired 80.2% of the issued and outstanding common stock of the company as part of a stock purchase agreement with DMJ Acquisitions LLC, which had been Eight Dragons’ principal shareholder. Additional information on the action can be found in the company’s Schedule 14f-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eight Dragons will operate out of its headquarters in the Wynwood Arts District at 2121 NW 2nd Ave, in Miami, FL.

About Eight Dragons Eight Dragons (OTC: EDRG) is a technology-investment firm that invests in and operates companies to support a full-stack development ecosystem for start-ups. Headquartered in Miami, FL and commencing operations in 2017, Eight Dragons seeks to help companies using innovation and vision to address the world’s biggest challenges and realize exponential opportunities. The firm trades on the OTC market under ticker symbol EDRG. For more information, please visit http://www.edrg.com.

