Ed-tech solution provider Lightspeed Systems has announced the release of Web Filter 3: Longhorn, a new version of the market leader for content filtering in schools. The upgrade offers new features to ease user identification, activity reporting and safe web browsing as well as hundreds of other enhancements.

Lightspeed Systems Web Filter 3: Longhorn was designed specifically for use in K-12 schools. With a reputation for robust filtering without over-blocking, the Lightspeed Systems Web Filter has been the content filter of choice for schools around the world since 1999. Web Filter 3: Longhorn’s new features include:



An AI-driven database: Filter users with the most comprehensive and accurate database in the industry, powered by a machine-learning robot army.

A dynamic reporting engine: Get comprehensive, drill-down, live and custom web activity reporting with detailed visibility into Google searches and YouTube video activity.

Continuous user identification: Identify users across networks — even if they switch devices — for accurate reporting and policy application.

Flexible deployment: Host in the cloud, on scalable appliances, or in a private cloud.

Customizable safe searching: Decrypt SSL for in-depth visibility into search activity; enforce Bing SafeSearch, Google Safe Search, and Moderate Restricted or Strict Restricted YouTube access.

“As we developed Web Filter 3: Longhorn, we talked to hundreds of leaders in school IT about their biggest filtering challenges right now, incorporating their feedback into the product,” says Lightspeed Systems President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Thomas. “This upgrade offers all the features school districts need to efficiently filter all devices in today’s schools.”

To learn more about Lightspeed Systems Web Filter 3: Longhorn, visit http://www.lightspeedsystems.com/longhorn.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 5,500 districts in the United States and 25,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated solutions for smarter K-12 school networks: Web Filter, Mobile Manager, Classroom Orchestrator, Management Bundle for Windows, and Relay for Chrome. To learn more, visit http://www.lightspeedsystems.com.