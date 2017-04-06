Solido Design Automation, a leading provider of variation-aware design and characterization software, today announced the immediate launch of its Machine Learning (ML) Labs. Through this initiative, for the first time Solido is making its machine learning technologies and expertise developed over the past 12 years, in conjunction with its variation-aware design and characterization products, available to collaboratively work with semiconductor companies to develop new ML-based electronic design automation (EDA) products.

ML Labs enables semiconductor companies to work with Solido in developing ML-based EDA products to address design challenges. In particular, Solido has ML technologies and expertise to address:



Expensive data acquisition problems, where using brute force methods are time- and resource-intensive, and can generate overwhelming amounts of data leading to uncertainty

Big data problems, where scarce expert resources are required to provide data insights

Data visualization problems, where advanced user interfaces are required

Providing a complete EDA product solution integrated in current design flows

The core underlying technologies in Solido’s Variation Designer and its new ML Characterization Suite provide the backbone for ML Labs.

Variation Designer, available since 2007, uses machine learning algorithms to solve integrated circuit (IC) design challenges for more than 1000 designers and 35 major companies worldwide, achieving full design coverage in memory, standard cell, and analog/RF applications in orders-of-magnitude fewer simulations than brute force while maintaining accuracy. This allows designers to achieve high performance, high yielding, low area, and low power IC designs, and to stay competitive with quickly advancing semiconductor trends in high performance computing, automotive, mobile, and internet of things markets.

Solido’s president and CEO Amit Gupta stated, “Solido’s machine learning technologies and expertise puts us in an ideal position to collaborate with semiconductor companies in developing new, disruptive electronic design automation software products for the market.”

The ML Labs platform is accessible immediately. E-mail mllabs@solidodesign.com to discuss new opportunities and potential machine learning applications to address semiconductor design challenges. For more information, visit: http://www.solidodesign.com/ml-labs/

Solido Design Automation Inc. is a leading provider of variation-aware design and characterization software to technology companies worldwide, improving design performance, power, area and yield. Solido’s products are currently used in production by more than 1000 designers at over 35 major companies. Solido ML Labs makes Solido’s machine learning technologies and expertise available to semiconductor companies in developing new software products. The privately held company is venture capital funded and has offices in the USA, Canada, Asia and Europe. For further information, visit http://www.solidodesign.com or call 306-382-4100.