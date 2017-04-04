BETTER. FASTER. SMARTER. DOSS is offering a FREE proprietary CRM to every REALTOR® in the country.

In preparation for their National Launch, DOSS is currently getting ready to onboard Partner Agents throughout the country to receive what they believe will become the real estate industry’s best buyer and seller leads. They have launched a National REALTOR® Open Enrollment site (http://www.askdoss.com) with a countdown ticker to begin signing up Partner Agents on May 1st. This enrollment round will only be open for 90 days and the first 20,000 REALTORS® that qualify.

In the pursuit of raising the bar in real estate, to qualify to become a DOSS “Partner” Agent a REALTOR® must have at least three (3) years of experience and have closed a minimum of 20 transactions the previous year or $12M in volume. REALTORS® will be able to apply to receive leads in a particular zip code. However, to be approved for that zip code, the REALTOR® must have closed at least two transactions in the desired market. There will be “NO” upfront cost for these leads. However, DOSS expects each Partner Agent to pay an industry standard 25% referral fee for the lead when the transaction closes.

If you don’t qualify to receive their smart leads, don’t fret! For every REALTOR® in the country DOSS is offering a FREE proprietary CRM to better manage your data base of clients. By leveraging an IBM Watson powered platform with the best technology in the industry, every REATLOR® in the country will be empowered to actively engage their clients, monitor their behavior, and convert more closed transactions by leveraging their Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Predictive Analytic tools. REALTORS® will also be able to upload forms to easily manage their transactions in the DOSS CRM.

With a motto of being BETTER. FASTER. SMARTER. DOSS is in the pursuit of giving every real estate practitioner in the country a superior alternative solution that is designed to lower cost, increase revenue, and save time. As a response to the D.A.N.G.E.R. REPORT, DOSS is an ecosystem that has found innovative ways to execute the basics. To be a DOSS “Partner” Agent in your desired zip code or to get your FREE CRM, don’t forget to put May 1st on your calendar!