Customers can reach Jamaica at the lowest rates using the Voice Credit product available on the website telephonejamaica.com.

Easter is a time when everybody wants to get together with their loved ones and celebrate as a family. For those who can’t be at home this Easter, TelephoneJamaica has prepared a special gift, that will bring them closer to the ones they love: $2 Voice Credit bonus on their international calls to Jamaica!

This offer is guaranteed to make everyone chattier on Easter. In order to benefit from it, customers need to place a Voice Credit order of at least $15 and use coupon code EXTRAMINUT3S in the ordering process, between April 4-6, 2017.

In addition to this special offer, TelephoneJamaica is also organizing a fun Facebook contest for all Easter fans out there. What they need to do is post a comment saying what they like the most about this holiday and they can win a free Mobile Recharge to Digicel or Flow Jamaica. The winner will be chosen randomly and the contest is open between 4 and 11 April, 2017.

Customers can reach Jamaica at the lowest rates using the Voice Credit product available on the website telephonejamaica.com. Calling with Voice Credit costs 14.9¢/min to landlines and 19.9¢/min to mobiles, while sending an SMS is 4¢.

Customers are happy both with the quality and the prices offered by TelephoneJamaica.com. On Trustpilot, a famous review website, TelephoneJamaica.com receives constant feedback from its customers and currently has an 8.7 rating.

One customer writes, ’Excellent service, never had a problem. I would recommend this company for calling Jamaica; their rates are quite competitive and at times they do give a bonus voucher which is appealing to customers like me.’

TelephoneJamaica.com wishes everyone a wonderful Easter!

About TelephoneJamaica:

TelephoneJamaica.com is an interactive website dedicated to Jamaican expats. It is a brand of KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.