i2i Expands Growth Team to Meet New Market Demands

i2i Population Health, a national leader in population health management (PHM) technology, adds four new sales team members to meet the growing needs of the healthcare market. Four industry experts including Dawn Berg, Scot McCray Jay Wilkes, and Adam Ackerman have joined the i2i Growth Team. i2i is ramping up at a climactic time as the healthcare segment advances adoption of population health solutions beyond electronic health record (EHR) systems.

“We continue to see the market evolve from managing the health of patients, one patient record at a time, to coordinating personalized care for a community of consumers, who want and need healthcare to be easy and effective. Meaningful consumer population health management cannot be accomplished with rudimentary EHR technology,” says Justin Neece, president. “With Dawn, Scot, Jay and Adam’s healthcare technology experience, we have the talent in place to truly accelerate i2i’s mission and vision of delivering meaningful population health in all ambulatory markets.”

Berg, McCray and Wilkes will report directly to Kili Chivers, the company’s chief growth officer. Berg, based in North Dakota, has over 20 years of executive experience working with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) across the United States. She served as chief executive officer for three different federally qualified health centers the past ten years. Scot McCray, prior to founding his own consulting firm, comes from CAMcare, a Patient Centered Medical Home and FQHC in Camden, New Jersey, where he was the chief operating officer and interim chief executive officer. He will continue to be based in New Jersey. Wilkes comes from athenahealth, where he was focused on selling health IT services for more than 200 hospitals nationwide. He will be located in Franklin, Tennessee.

Berg and McCray will leverage their vast experience in the FQHC and community health center segment for i2i’s population health management platforms. Wilkes will target non-FQHC ambulatory clinics and health systems.

Adam Ackerman joins i2i from Relatient, a patient engagement platform. He will serve as director, client development, and focus on all client’s needs specific to advancing the adoption of i2iTracks and PopIQ. Adam is located in Franklin, TN.

A KLAS Leader in the delivery of actionable population health, i2i Population Health’s integrated Population Health Management and Analytics solutions have proudly served healthcare organizations for more than 16 years. The company offers a depth of experience gained from over 2,500 U.S. healthcare delivery sites across 36 states supporting over 20 million lives. With i2i, healthcare providers optimize the clinical, financial and operational success of physician group practices, community health centers, health center controlled networks, hospitals, health plans and integrated delivery networks. i2i’s flagship product, i2iTracks, is PCMH NCQA pre-validated to ignite real-time, proactive care management. i2i System’s big-data platform, PopIQ, delivers a cloud-based comparative analytics toolset to leverage multiple customers’ data sets and provide cross-population views into global population health management.