Customers have benefitted from our Kansas City campus’ integrated analytical, oral solid manufacturing, and clinical supply services, and now we can offer them expanded cold storage and packaging services as well.

Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that it had completed an expansion project at its Kansas City, Missouri, facility to significantly increase controlled-temperature storage capabilities for its clinical supply business.

The expansion has added 70,000 cubic feet of storage (2-8 degrees Celsius) at the site, representing a five-fold increase in controlled-temperature capacity. This is made up of a combination of both pallet and high density storage options to increase flexibility. In order to support growing customer demand, two secondary cold packaging areas have been added, with the option to add more as needed.

“Customers have benefitted from our Kansas City campus’ integrated analytical, oral solid manufacturing, and clinical supply services, and now we can offer them expanded cold storage and packaging services as well,” commented Tom Moon, General Manager of Clinical Supply Services at the site. “In the past 18 months, we seen an increase in the numbers of both large and small customers, and to meet this growing demand have nearly doubled our clinical supply workforce, as well as introducing additional shifts in both packaging and distribution.”

Catalent’s 450,000 square feet Kansas City facility provides a range of fully integrated support services, from development and analytical support through to packaging and distribution. In 2015, the site completed an investment project that expanded its high-potent and cytotoxic clinical drug packaging capabilities.

Catalent has also recently announced investment and expansions to its workforce in its clinical supply network at Bolton and Bathgate in the U.K., and in Singapore.

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 10,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2016 generated $1.85 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™