CLICKco LLC’s Active Protein Powder Available on Walmart.com

CLICKco LLC, a company known for its unique, coffeehouse-caliber protein and espresso drinks, announced its CLICK® Active Protein Powder is now available for purchase on Walmart.com.

CLICK® Active is made with a high-powered blend of fast- and slow-releasing protein (whey isolate and micellar casein) without having any artificial colors, added sugars or synthetic flavors. With a double shot of premium espresso, this is a protein drink that will be beloved by coffee enthusiasts and nutritionists alike. Now, the product is available on Walmart.com.

“We are pleased to announce the debut of CLICK® Active on Walmart.com,” said Greg Smith, co-founder of CLICKco, LLC. “Walmart is the most ubiquitous retail store there is, and its website reaches millions upon millions of people. Now, people who do their shopping at Walmart will have access to this unique, high-quality protein drink that gives people the coffee flavor they love.”

CLICK® Active provides 21 servings in each container, while also delivering 25 grams of a 70/30 whey isolate and micellar casein protein mix. This blend helps users experience better results for developing more lean muscle tissue, decreasing the overall percentage of body fat, and removing many of the potentially harmful carbs and fats found in other similar products. Many researchers have seen how whey significantly increases the creation of new proteins while casein blocks their breakdown. As a result, the muscles people build will stick around for longer.

CLICK® Active also includes 150 mg of caffeine from pure premium espresso, which helps boost focus in people while also enhancing their overall fitness performance and cutting down on how much time it takes for them to recover from their workouts. This natural caffeine avoids the harmful side effects of synthetic alternatives found in low-quality coffee. Glutamine and BCAAs in the drink also help boost protein creation and endurance during workouts.

“We are thrilled to have Walmart.com quickly pick up CLICK® Active to add to their performance line of products. This is a great opportunity to expand our brand’s reach and help more people get nutritional boosts by bringing more purpose to their coffee experience,” said Smith.

For more information about CLICKco LLC, visit http://www.drinkclick.com