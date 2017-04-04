Lot 78, Inc (OTCPink: LOTE) has announced that it is participating with Los Angeles Water and Power (LAWPD) in an innovative pilot program that uses light poles and the electricity from them to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Our Juice Bar EV charging station, the “Mini Bar” model, is one of the first to be installed as part of this program to expand the city wide EV infrastructure. We have developed a bracket mounting system to install Mini Bar charging stations onto the in-place light poles.

According to LADWP officials, “The curbside charger, located in front of 1773 East Century Blvd., is likely the first such power pole public charger in the country.” Recently stated in a press release by the LAWPD on December 13, 2016. There are many benefits to mounting charging stations on light poles, which includes the ease of installation, access to available power curbside and significant installation cost savings. Installation for our Juice Bar station in this manner can take less than a day. “This innovative program which leverages Juice Bar’s Mini Bar electric vehicle charging station and our proprietary mounting system provides a quick and super cost effective way to add to any City’s EV infrastructure and is a true game changer for the future of electric urban mobility ,” said LOTE CEO David Schmid.

ABOUT LOT 78, INC. The Company was incorporated in the State of Nevada on June 27, 2008. On March 14, 2011, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment with the Secretary of State of Nevada changing the name of the Company to “Bold Energy, Inc.” On November 12, 2012, the Company, then under the name Bold Energy, Inc., entered into a Share Exchange Agreement with Anio Limited a limited liability company established under the laws of the United Kingdom (“Anio Ltd.”), which conducts its primary line of business under the name Lot78, Inc., the shareholders of Anio Ltd., and the controlling stockholders of the Company. The company changed names to Lot78, Inc. on January 31, 2013. On July 15, 2016, the Company entered into a Letter of Intent to merge with Compound Holdings, LLC, a Connecticut limited liability company. Subsequently, on July 18, 2016, the Company and Compound Holdings LLC entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger. Pursuant to the plan of merger, upon closing, the Company intends to change its name to Compound Holdings, Inc.