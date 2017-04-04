Jules Gaudreau Earns Certified Risk Manager (CRM) Designation

“Clients are best served by those who acquire and maintain a high standard of professionalism by continuing their insurance and risk management education throughout their careers.” -Jules Gaudreau

Certified Risk Managers International recently conferred the designation of Certified Risk Manager (CRM) on Jules Gaudreau, President of The Gaudreau Group. The in-depth knowledge Gaudreau gained in the CRM program helps him and The Gaudreau Group proactively discover how their clients’ risks can interrupt the flow of earnings and develop strategies for protecting the profitability of their businesses.

To become a CRM, Gaudreau completed 100 hours of specialized education including five advanced courses covering all aspects of risk management and passed five rigorous examinations. Gaudreau, a 34-year veteran of the insurance industry, is also a Chartered Financial Consultant and Certified Insurance Counselor. Gaudreau says, “Clients are best served by those who acquire and maintain a high standard of professionalism by continuing their insurance and risk management education throughout their careers.”

The CRM Program features practical, “hands-on” course content, designed to be applied immediately to the risk manager’s daily client interactions. “The CRM designation recognizes and confirms the higher level of knowledge and professional distinction that Jules Gaudreau has achieved in the field of risk management,” stated William T. Hold, Ph.D., CIC, CPCU, CLU, President of CRM International.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, The Gaudreau Group insures over 6,000 businesses and families in 14 states with combined annual premiums of over $100 million.