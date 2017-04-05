TPC's veteran instructors guide you through complex maintenance training material through a live, interactive, online toolset. Trainees and clients ranked interactions with instructors and the instructor’s knowledge of the topic among the best elements of the Live Online training experience.

TPC Trainco, a division of TPC Training Systems, offers more than 2,000 local and on-site industrial skills classes each year. The brand introduced a new way to experience its instructor-led skills training in 2016, with the debut of webcast and simulcast instructor-led courses. The company’s annual Net Promoter Survey recently demonstrated that its web-based training sessions achieve customer satisfaction scores comparable to its highly regarded classroom sessions. These new training seminars are uniquely engaging because they integrate online and instructor-led training methods to produce efficient and accessible training.

TPC’s annual Net Promoter Score (NPS) customer satisfaction survey recorded similar interest levels for instructor-led online training to its traditional public seminars. The company’s public seminar training scored a 52 for the second year in a row, placing it in the upper quartile of NPS scores, while the new live online modality scored a 67. The score demonstrates that customers are responsive to the accessibility and utility of these new courses and are confident in the training capacity offered through the virtual classroom environment.

“Trainees and clients ranked interactions with instructors and the instructor’s knowledge of the topic among the best elements of the Live Online training experience,” said Andrew Kauser, CEO TPC Training Systems. “These rankings are noteworthy because they demonstrate that the digital classroom can achieve a human connection between the instructor and trainee while also enforcing the standard of quality that TPC Trainco courses are known for.”

Live Online courses uniquely offer trainees enhanced interaction with course content using virtual breakout sessions, instant polls and quick quizzes, which provide organized exercises focused on applying the material. TPC Trainco’s Live Online courses can actually improve on engagement vs. a large classroom and reinforce the material to help student retention.

TPC’s upcoming Live Online courses are scheduled as follows:



April 3rd& 4th – Maintenance Planning

April 5th & 6th – Predictive Maintenance

April 17th & 18th – Electrical Ladder Drawings

April 19nd & 20th – Generators and Emergency Power

May 1st & 2nd – HVAC Electrical Controls and Air Distribution

May 3rd & 4th – Chilled Water Systems

May 15rd & 16th – Pump Repair and Maintenance

May 17th & 18th – Understanding and Troubleshooting Hydraulics

May 30th & 31st – Maintenance Planning & Scheduling

For more information on TPC’s new live online training and upcoming public courses, please visit tpctraining.com/virtual-training or call 847.808.4000.

About TPC Training Systems: TPC Trainco is a privately held company with headquarters in Buffalo Grove, IL. As part of Telemedia, LLC, the company offers a complete portfolio of training methods, including online, classroom, and on-the-job. The company has helped more than 40,000 client sites globally to train over 3.5 million skilled workers.