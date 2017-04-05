August Schell: Red Hat Security Partner of the Year We are proud to receive the Red Hat Public Sector Security Partner of the Year Award for our engineering and implementation of the world’s largest identity management system.

August Schell, Cybersecurity Without Boundaries is proud to announce it has been named Public Sector Security Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. This award is part of the annual Red Hat North American Partner Awards, which were announced on March 28 at the 2017 Red Hat North American Partner Conference in Las Vegas.

August Schell was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the public sector. Specifically, August Schell was recognized for the implementation of the world’s largest Identity Management system for producing credentials for smart cards and mobile devices. Originally built to support the DoD and intelligence communities, it is now capable of supporting the entire federal government.

“We are proud to receive the Red Hat Public Sector Security Partner of the Year Award for our engineering and implementation of the world’s largest identity management system. Building a system of this magnitude is a testament to the security and stability of the Red Hat open source products,” said, Bill Schell, Founder and CEO of August Schell

Red Hat's 2016 North America Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for their dedication to successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2016 across several categories that span Red Hat’s open source portfolio and their dedication to delivering customer success.

“August Schell is a valued channel partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award,” said Mark Enzweiler, senior vice president, Global Channel Sales and Alliances, Red Hat. “We look forward to our continued relationship with August Schell and helping them provide the best in open source solutions to their customers.”

