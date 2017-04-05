YMCA of the USA Board of Directors Elects New Members

“The Y is a volunteer-founded and volunteer-led organization, and I am grateful that these four highly accomplished and principled professionals will be providing leadership to YMCA of the USA.”

YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for 2,700s Ys across the country, is pleased to announce the election of four new members to the nonprofit’s board of directors. The Y-USA board is composed of 26 members who set strategic direction and policy to guide the national office’s work to increase the capacity of Ys to strengthen community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Y-USA welcomes the following new board members:



Gary Cobbs, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Montgomery

Anne Derber, CEO of Camp Manito-wish YMCA

Dr. Trent Haywood, President of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute and Sr. Vice President/Chief Medical Officer of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Paul McEntire, President and CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Houston Area

“The Y is a volunteer-founded and volunteer-led organization, and I am grateful that these four highly accomplished and principled professionals will be providing leadership to YMCA of the USA,” said Kevin Washington, President and CEO of Y-USA. “I look forward to working with them to advance the Y’s cause of strengthening community and ensure YMCAs across the country have the resources and support they need to address the most pressing social issues facing their communities.”

Read more about the new board members below.

New Y-USA Board Members:

Gary Cobbs

Gary Cobbs is President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Montgomery (Alabama), a position he has held since 2013. His tenure has been characterized by a renewed focus on leadership development, program quality, facility improvement, membership development and marketing.

Cobbs has worked in the Y Movement for more than 21 years. Prior to Montgomery, he held several leadership positions with the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, including Senior Vice President overseeing several center operations and association initiatives. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Middle Tennessee State University.

Anne Derber

Anne Derber is CEO of Camp Manito-wish YMCA (Wisconsin), a position she has held since 2000. She is only the sixth director, and first woman, to lead Camp Manito-Wish. She believes the Manito-wish experience is a time-tested and proven way to develop confident and responsible leaders. During her tenure, she has enthusiastically promoted property and facility maintenance, fiduciary management, strong program areas, collaborative leadership, wilderness tripping, and character and leadership development.

Derber has served the YMCA camping community for more than 25 years and previously worked for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. She serves on the American Camp Association’s Board of Directors. She earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation administration from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

Dr. Trent Haywood

Dr. Trent Haywood is President of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute and Sr. Vice President/Chief Medical Officer of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, the national federation of 36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. He supports their innovation in communities around the country as they improve health care quality and patient safety for their members. He is responsible for the Office of Clinical Affairs, which includes the Center for Clinical Effectiveness, Center for Clinical Practices and Center for Clinical Value.

Previously, Dr. Haywood served as Sr. Vice President/Chief Medical Officer for VHA, Inc., where he developed best practices to drive quality, stimulate clinical innovation and support pay-for-performance, and prepared for consumer-driven health care. He also served as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, where he led agency priorities including quality public reporting and value-based payment innovations. He earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago, a juris doctorate from Northwestern University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Paul McEntire

Paul McEntire is President and CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Houston Area, a position he has held since 2014. He joined the Houston YMCA in 2011 as Chief Operating Officer, and during his first three years drove revenue growth, improving cash from operations by $5 million. He also oversaw a significant organizational restructuring to enhance performance and reduce overhead. The Houston Y’s major program and service areas are: preventing childhood obesity, improving academic performance, teaching water safety skills and swim lessons, preventing chronic disease and strengthening families. The Houston YMCA serves more than 350,000 people annually, including 1,000 refugees.

McEntire previously served in several leadership roles with the YMCA of Florida’s First Coast in Jacksonville, including President and CEO from 2007 to 2011. He earned a master’s of divinity from Southern Seminary and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About YMCA of the USA

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 22 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. ymca.net