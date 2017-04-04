Jay Rotonnelli, an Account Manager at Belknap Landscape Company, has earned the designation of Advanced Snow Manager (ASM). The ASM training program provides quality, accessible safety and operational training for snow operations professionals, designed around serious training, stronger people and safer operations.

The ASM training program provides quality, accessible safety and operational training for snow operations professionals, designed around serious training, stronger people and safer operations.

This self-paced, interactive training program includes four certificate courses: Core Principles, Plowing Operations, Sidewalk Operations, and Ice Management. Individuals complete the courses, and then take a quiz to assess knowledge. Those who earn all four certificates receive the ASM designation, an official training credential from SIMA.

About the Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA)

Founded in 1996, the Snow & Ice Management Association is the nation's trade association for professionals involved with the snow and ice industry including snow plowing as well as commercial and residential snow removal. Visit http://www.sima.org for more information.

About Belknap Landscape Company

Belknap Landscape Company, Inc. is a family owned full service business located in the beautiful Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Established in 1988 by Hayden McLaughlin, Belknap Landscape owes their 28 plus years of longevity to a commitment to quality and horticultural expertise while exhibiting a unique concern for the Lakes Region, the environment, and their community connections. Visit http://www.belknaplandscape.com or Houzz for more information.