Altizon, an innovator in Industrial Internet of Things, announced the launch of the next gen version of iProd, a game changing product for productivity enhancement in manufacturing. The newest version of iProd comes embedded with PowerBI, the intuitive business analytics tool by Microsoft to arm the end user with custom visualisations to present data accurately.

The product was released at the American Manufacturing Summit, held at Chicago.The event was attended by the leading thoughtleaders of manufacturing across various verticals and garnered a positive response for the product from the audience.

One of the first global connected products to offer an embedded version of PowerBI, the new version of iProd aims to customize the Data interpretability across hierarchy & business unit level in a digital enterprise of today. Different levels of people across various departments of the enterprise need diverse views of data for monitoring & analysis. iProd fulfils this need by arming users with the large, regularly updated library of visual templates to make their data experience seamless. The drill up, drill down features along with the Time scale provide a simple interface for analysing the data in detail for root cause analysis and traceability. Microsoft, in their official communications has proclaimed PowerBI as the perfect fit for the IoT ecosystem of an enterprise, since now organizations can mine the data they get from connected processes and find new ways to impact their bottom line.

Vinay Nathan, CEO, Altizon said, “We are happy to implement PowerBI to enable a simple and intuitive experience for our end users. The easy to use, DIY interface of PowerBI further builds upon iProd’s credibility of providing a seamless, real time and comprehensive experience of providing actionable shopfloor insights at the fingertips.”

About Altizon

Altizon is a leading Industrial Internet of Things Company. With its flagship platform Datonis and a wide suite of applications, Altizon enables enterprises to become internet of things ready and futuristic to step in to Industry 4.0. Hundreds of global enterprises in manufacturing, energy & supply chain rely on Datonis for driving Condition Monitoring, Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning solutions. With 24*7 uptime and billions of events processed every day, Datonis is preferred by both customers & developers alike, with over 1000 developers building apps on the platform. Globally recognized by Gartner, BCG, Forrester and Microsoft accelerators, Altizon is proving to be the trusted partner of enterprises to improve their top line productivity & throughput.

For more information, write to

Aparna_kulkarni(at)altizon(dot)com

Twitter: @AltizonSys

Linkedin: altizonsys

Disclaimer: All the Brand names, logos and trademarks used herein remain the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.