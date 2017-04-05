Colleges and universities have always been ahead of the curve in offering unparalleled services to meet the needs of a diverse student body.

Meeting and event planners that are looking for more creative plant-based dining options on catering menus might want to consider colleges and universities, according to a new report in the Spring Issue of Unique Venues magazine.

The in-depth feature explores these latest developments, including many campuses that have built dedicated on-site greenhouses and hydroponic systems to supply greens or invented specialty meat-free “burgers,” while also working with the Humane Society of the United States for training and implementation. The trend is driven by increased demand for more whole food diets. In addition to growing numbers of vegans and vegetarians, a recent study by Wakefield Research found that 55 percent of U.S. residents (nearly 160 million people) made a conscious decision to eat more plant-based meals in 2016.

“Colleges and universities have always been ahead of the curve in offering unparalleled services to meet the needs of a diverse student body,” says Unique Venues Founder Michele Nichols, “and that means conference guests can also take advantage of impressive options like these varied menus when meeting on campus.”

In addition to this look at plant-based dining, the new, all-campus Spring Issue has 90-plus pages full of rich content targeted to planners, including a report on collegiate sharing economies, an investigation into why the cost of A/V and Wi-Fi may be increasing at some venues, a road trip to Washington, D.C. to tour five venues with presidential appeal, and tasty food and drink recipes that can be adapted for upcoming meetings or events.

About Unique Venues

Unique Venues has been the go-to source for non-conventional meeting and event venues, and the planners looking for them, for the past 30 years. The marketing and membership company has grown to be the largest online database in the U.S. and Canada with member venues including colleges and universities, historical and cultural venues, arenas and stadiums, camps and retreat centers, conferences and business centers, and other special event venues. Services include free RFP submissions, assisted searches and a regular magazine distribution that help planners find the perfect fit every time.

