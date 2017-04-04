Author and activist Toni Tipton-Martin

The April 7-8 Kalamazoo Foodways Symposium is a free community event held at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum and the Bronson Healthy Living Campus of Kalamazoo Valley Community College, offering programs and activities that provide historical, cultural, and practical insights into food and food systems in Southwest Michigan. It serves as a convening point for students, practitioners, and the community to come together to build a strong, vibrant local food system. Cooking demonstrations, children's activities, and a keynote address by food writer and community activist Toni Tipton-Martin, author of The Jemima Code, are all features of the weekend's events.

“We’ve been working with a number of community groups over the past year to plan this event,” said Elspeth Inglis, event co-organizer and aAssistant dDirector for eEducation at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. “We all believe that it is important for the community to understand more about where our food comes from and about the social and political implications of a food system.”

FRIDAY, APRIL 7, 2017

Pancake breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Havirmill Café in the Culinary and Allied Health Building, 418 E. WalnutThe Kalamazoo Valley Community College Foundation invites the public to a pancake breakfast to benefit student scholarships. $10 suggested donation.

Prospective student information sessions, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Culinary and Allied Health Building. Learn about Kalamazoo Valley’s Culinary Arts and Sustainable Food Systems programs. Join faculty and staff to learn about course offerings and take a tour of the facilities. For more information, contact Megan Pauken, mpauken(at)kvcc.edu.

Good Food Kalamazoo working groups, 9 - 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. - 12 p.m., at the Culinary and Allied Health Building. Join community organizations, students, and others to discuss current programs and opportunities in Kalamazoo’s food systems. Topics will include:

● Institution (school/hospital) food service

● Food business development

● Scaling up for small farms

● Campus farm programs

● Starting an incubator farm in our community

● Youth job/skills training programs

Lunch at Bronson Hospital cafeteria, noon to 1 p.m. Executive Chef Jason McClellan has created a special local menu that features some of our favorite farms’ foods. Enjoy lunch in the hospital cafeteria (for purchase). Vegetarian/vegan options will be available.

Good Food Kalamazoo Summit, 1:15 - 2:45 p.m., at the Culinary and Allied Health Building.

Panel Discussion, 3 - 4:30 p.m. at the Culinary and Allied Health Building. The topic will be, “What can historical foodways teach us about how to create a sustainable and equitable food system for today and the future?” Panelists will be Toni Tipton-Martin, food writer and community activist, Punkin Shenanaquet from the Match-e-be-nash-she-wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, and Roger Ulrich, co-founder of Lake Village Homestead.

Art Hop reception, 5 - 7 p.m.at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, 230 North Rose Street. Toni Tipton-Martin’s keynote address on food heritage and good health begins at 6 p.m. The reception features traditional African and African American foods, an art exhibit, "Food Not Food" photography by local artist Kristina Lechner, and seedling and recipe giveaways with youth from the Kalamazoo Empowering Youth (KEYS) program. Representatives from Kazoo Books will be on hand to sell copies of Ms. Tipton-Martin's book, The Jemima Code and she will be available to sign her book.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Hands-On Kids Activities

Join Kalamazoo Valley Museum staff and friends for hands-on activities including “Name the Veggie,” “MyPlate” decorating, and live farm animals, 1 - 4 p.m. at the Culinary and Allied Health Building Lobby/Cafe and Food Innovation Center.

Hands-On Cooking Classes at the Culinary and Allied Health Building. Pre-registration is required. Contact Elizabeth Barker at 373-7965 to register. Try a free sampler version of one of our community cooking classes: Healthy Cooking in the Kitchen: Manage your blood sugar - a chef and a dietitian team up to share nutrition tips and real recipes for keeping your blood sugar in check and feeling great.

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 2 - 3 p.m. at the Culinary and Allied Health Building. Families welcome. No children under 6; children ages 6-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Kids Cooking! This class is just for kids. Learn to make “Friendship Salsa” and other easy, healthy snacks, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. at the Culinary and Allied Health Building’s community kitchen. Intended for children ages 8-13; no children under 6.

SHOP, COOK, EAT: Farmers Market Tour + How to Cook Affordably and In-Season

Join People’s Food Co-op Market Manager Gaby Gerken and MSU Extension Community Food Systems Educator Mariel Borgman for a morning of local food fun. Tour the Kalamazoo Winter Farmers Market and learn how to use SNAP and other food assistance benefits to affordably purchase food at farmers markets. Then gather in the Community Kitchen for a demonstration of techniques to cook easy, versatile, and affordable meals using whatever produce is in season. Families welcome. No children under 6; children ages 6-17 must be accompanied by an adult. 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Meet at CAH lobby.

Cooking Demonstrations, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 1 - 2:30 p.m. at the Culinary and Allied Health Building. Toni Tipton-Martin will cook African heritage recipes in the Culinary Theater. There will be samples.

Vegan Kalamazoo chefs will cook vegan recipes that are tasty, sustainable, and nutritious, 3 - 4 p.m.

Community Conversations and Workshops, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. (individual sessions will last 45-60 minutes) at the Culinary and Allied Health Building. Join community organizations and educators for short workshops on various topics of interest in the food system! Topics will include:

Events are listed in order of start time, but also contain TOPIC KEYWORDS so you can seek out the events you are most interested in.

CAH is the Culinary and Allied Health Building, 418 E Walnut St.

FIC is the Food Innovation Center, 224 E Crosstown Parkway

Workshop: Campus Farms

Time: 10:45 a.m. - noon

Location: CAH 207

Presenter/Facilitator: Mimi Strauss, marian.strauss13(at)kzoo.edu.

Students and staff from Kalamazoo College, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo Valley Community College, Grand Valley State University, and University of Michigan will discuss their on-campus farms and how they enhance the educational experience for students at these schools, which aren’t traditionally agricultural schools.

Topics: EDUCATION, FARMING, LOCAL INITIATIVES

Info Session: Kalamazoo Valley’s Culinary Arts and Sustainable Food Systems Programs

Time: 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Location: CAH 223

Presenter/Facilitator: John Korycki, Director for Culinary Education, jkorycki(at)kvcc.edu.

Learn about Kalamazoo Valley’s newest degree program and take a building tour.

Topics: EDUCATION, CULINARY ARTS, BUILDING TOUR

Workshop: Are you ready to be a beekeeper?

Time: 12-12:50 p.m.

Location: FIC 113

Presenter: Shaana Way, Kalamazoo Bee Club

Have you thought about keeping bees? Shaana will help you decide if it’s the right pastime for you, explaining what you’ll need to get started, in terms of costs, time, equipment, and expectations. This session is also great for beginning beekeepers, and includes a visit to Kalamazoo Valley’s apiary.

Community Conversation: African American Food Traditions

Time: 12:15-1:05 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

Location: CAH 223

Presenter/Facilitator: Donna Odom, SHARE

The Society for History and Racial Equity (SHARE) will feature a display of vintage cookbooks and lead a conversation with local African American queens of cuisine. SHARE will be selling copies of recipes collected from local African American cooks.

Topics: LOCAL INITIATIVES, HISTORY/CULTURE, FOOD JUSTICE, CUISINES

Workshop: Veganism - the universal foodway

Time: 12:15-1:05 p.m.

Location: CAH 247

Presenter/Facilitator: Hillary Rettig, Vegan Kalamazoo, vegankalamazoo(at)gmail.com.

All the world loves rice and beans! In this talk, Vegan Kalamazoo's Hillary Rettig takes us on a journey through the many vegan staples and foodways from around the world. We'll also time-travel back to humanity's mostly-vegan past, and forward to its ever-more-vegan future, so please join us for what promises to be a fascinating and far-reaching discussion.

Topics: LOCAL INITIATIVES, HEALTH, CUISINES

Workshop: Mushroom Cultivation

Time 1-1:50 p.m.

Location: FIC 113

Presenter/Facilitator: Lee Arbogast

Curious about growing your own mushrooms? This mini-workshop is a preview of the upcoming eight-week Mushroom Cultivation course that starts on April 13 at the Food Innovation Center. Experienced farmer Lee Arbogast will take you through the basics of a few different types of mushroom production.

Topics: GROW YOUR OWN

Workshop: Do you have the GUTS to be healthy?

Time: 1-1:50 p.m.

Location: CAH 207

Presenter/Facilitator: Nancy Lee Bently, Wholistic Health Expert, fullcirclesc(at)gmail.com.

Wholistic Health Expert, Nancy Lee Bentley calls it like-it-is about the state of our food and health today. With trademark wit and wisdom she counsels “It’s not hopeless, though we do have some challenges before us. But let’s face it, it literally take GUTS – a Healthy GI Tract, conscious lifestyle choices and like-minded community to really be healthy these days. Together, We can do it.” Nancy Lee Bentley is a dynamic Wholistic Health Expert, Local Foodsystems Specialist, speaker and author of Truly Cultured and Dr. Mercola’s Total Health Program. For over 35 years Nancy has been a pioneering champion for healthy food, local foodsystems and holistic health, including being UIUC’s first Foodsystems Development Specialist, organizing food coops and CSA’s, founding the Organic Trade Association, baking Prince’s purple-topped birthday cake and developing wheat-free recipes for celebrities like Cher.

Topics: CUISINES, HEALTH

Film Screening: Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret

Time: 1:15-2:45 p.m.

Location: CAH 247

Presenter/Facilitator: Hillary Rettig and Joe Smigiel, Vegan Kalamazoo, vegankalamazoo(at)gmail.com.

Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret is a groundbreaking feature-length environmental documentary following intrepid filmmaker Kip Andersen as he uncovers the most destructive industry facing the planet today – and investigates why the world’s leading environmental organizations are too afraid to talk about it.

Community Conversation: Food Justice in Kalamazoo

Time: 1:30-2:45 p.m.

Location: CAH 223

Presenter/Facilitator: PFC Transformation Team, pfc-transformation-team(at)googlegroups.com

The Transformation Team at PFC Natural Grocery and Deli has been working for several years to address racism and promote food justice in Kalamazoo. This participatory panel discussion will highlight successes and challenges and next steps for our community to take together.

Workshop: Growing Hops in the Home Garden

Time: 2-2:50 p.m.

Location: FIC 113

Presenter: Bonnie Steinman, formerly HopHead Farms

Hops are a versatile and useful plant in the home garden. Whether you are a homebrewer looking to grow some of your own ingredients, or just a gardener interested in attractive perennial plants, come learn the basics of cultivation from an experienced grower.

Workshop: Starting a Spring Vegetable Garden

Time: 3-3:50 p.m.

Location: CAH 207

Presenter: Tammy March-Vispi, Kalamazoo County Master Gardener Volunteers

Are you ready to try growing your own food? This session is for beginning vegetable gardeners. Learn the basics of starting your own garden and you’ll be eating your own delicious harvests this summer! Tammy March-Vispi is a Master Gardener Volunteer and farmer who operates a CSA in Allegan County.

Info Session: ValleyHub, Kalamazoo’s new regional Food Hub!

Time: 3-3:45 p.m.

Location: FIC 113

Presenter: Rachel Bair, Director for Sustainable and Innovative Food Systems, rbair(at)kvcc.edu.

What’s going on at the Kalamazoo Valley Food Innovation Center, that crazy barn-like building with the greenhouse right near downtown? FIC Director Rachel Bair will explain what we’re up to - operating a farm and food hub right here in the city - and share ways that you can get involved.

For an updated schedule, see the Kalamazoo Foodways Symposium web page at http://www.kalamazoomuseum.org/kalamazoofoodways.

Media Contact

Bill McElhone

Kalamazoo Valley Museum Director

269-373-7990, wgouldmcelh(at)kvcc.edu