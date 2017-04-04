2017 Forex Broker Review Published by ForexBrokers.com

ForexBrokers.com has published its first annual forex broker review. The review included 20 internationally regulated forex firms.

Steven Hatzakis, Global Director of Research, Forex & Futures, commented on the milestone, “Our findings provide traders and investors with critical insights for selecting the right forex broker. With eight months worth of research now complete, I couldn’t be more pleased with the final report and am excited to be sharing it with the international forex community.”

All FX broker participants were assessed on 255 different variables across seven core areas: Commissions & Fees, Offering of Investments, Platforms & Tools, Research, Customer Service, Mobile Trading, and Education. In total, 5,239 data points were collected.

“Best in Class” awards were presented to brokers across all seven core areas. A “Best in Class” designation means finishing in the top five brokers for that category. There were also a total of 14 Industry awards, including #1 MetaTrader Broker, #1 Social Trading, and #1 Most Regulated, among others.

About ForexBrokers.com

