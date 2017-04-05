This Test Drive is a great opportunity for companies with IT departments to try Jelastic software within a private cloud before buying it - no charge or credit card required and the installation takes a few minutes with minimal technical skills needed.

Jelastic Inc., a cloud hosting software company that provides platform as a service installed in public, private or hybrid cloud, launched the option to easily get a private Jelastic PaaS up and running on Google Cloud Platform. This solution is already available within Orbitera Test Drives for installation in just a few clicks.

“This Test Drive is a great opportunity for companies with IT departments to try Jelastic software within a private cloud before buying it - no charge or credit card required, the installation takes a few minutes with minimal technical skills needed and full access to the management tools,” Ruslan Synytsky, CEO and co-founder of Jelastic.

As a result, a user gets a production-ready private Jelastic PaaS inside Google Cloud Platform VM with 15 GB RAM and 8 vCPU at no charge. This installation is available for testing during three days with full access to the developers dashboard and admin panel of the whole cluster, providing a wide range of features:



Certified Containers Pack

Support of Java, Ruby, Node.JS, PHP, Python and more than 50 certified containers



Docker Containers Management

Docker containers support with integration to Public and Private Docker Registry



Fast and Easy Deployment Process

Zero code changes deployment in a few minutes using GIT, SVN, archive or plugins like Maven, Eclipse, IDEA and NetBeans



Self-Service Portals with Built-in Monitoring

Dev portal for cloud apps deployment and management, Ops panel for cluster administration with built-in monitoring, API, CLI and SSH access to containers



Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery

Support of Git/SVN and automated continuous integration, delivery and upgrade processes



Automatic Vertical and Horizontal Scaling

Applications are scaled automatically changing the number of servers, as well as the amount of RAM and CPU inside each container based on the load

Follow this link to sign up and try out Jelastic Test Drive on GCP.

About Jelastic

Jelastic is a cloud platform for hosting applications that can be deployed on bare metal hardware or any IaaS. Currently, it is running as public, private and hybrid cloud on top of more than 50 data centers worldwide. The platform provides certified containers for Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, Python and .NET and the ability to use custom Docker containers. Jelastic offers agile deployment models without coding to proprietary APIs, flexible automatic scaling for stateless and stateful applications, collaboration, access control, monitoring, backup and disaster recovery, built-in billing and business analytics tools, while driving down TCO with high density and hardware utilization. For more information, visit us at https://jelastic.com/