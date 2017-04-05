Trail King Wraps Up A Successful ConExpo

Over 10,000 people walked through the Trail King exhibit We've been a part of this show since the late '80's. But this year's ConExpo has to be one of the best so far.

Trail King Industries, Inc. a leading trailer manufacturer serving a wide variety of markets, wrapped up another successful conference at ConExpo.

Trail King considers this year’s ConExpo to be one of the most successful in their 30 years of exhibiting at the show.

"We've been a part of this show since the late ‘80's," says Barry Freifeld, Trail King Director of Sales. "But this year's ConExpo has to be one of our best so far, with over 10,000 people stopping by our booth during the five days to talk to our sales staff and learn more about Trail King's complete line of trailers."

Trail King is pleased with the sales activity generated at the show and the optimism shown by consumers. With the success of this year’s show, the sales team is beginning to prepare for the next ConExpo.

Freifeld went on the say, "People didn't just stop by to ‘kick the tires.' According to our records, we experienced an almost 500% increase in the number of "hard leads” - people who are actively looking to purchase a trailer immediately or in the very near future. In fact, of the 10 trailers we had on display in our booth, 7 of them were sold to customers during the show."

Trail King continues to provide innovative products for construction, transportation, and agriculture customers with an emphasis on quality, performance and reliability.

About Trail King Industries, Inc. -

Trail King Industries, Inc. offers a complete line of trailers. With trailers ranging in load capacities from 12,000 pounds to 1,000,000 pounds, Trail King has trailers to serve a wide variety of applications for markets as diverse as construction, agriculture, transportation, waste and recycling, and specialized hauling.