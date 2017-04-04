Applications Technology (AppTek) and JB&A Associates today announce their partnership effective immediately. AppTek’s proprietary Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology powers a media optimization platform that increases the value of media assets for movie studios, news broadcasters and content producers in multiple languages. JB&A will bring AppTek’s media optimization platform to channel partners across North America.

“JB&A is the perfect partner for AppTek. Their deep understanding of media workflows and impressive customer list means that more media companies will have the opportunity to extract the most value from their audio and video assets,” stated Adam Sutherland, AppTek CEO.

“Integrating ASR into media ingest and edit workflows allows for the automated creation of meta-data and closed captions,” commented JB&A CEO, Jeff Burgess. “Depending on where in the process you leverage ASR, we can even ensure that your b-roll has the meta-data necessary to make it searchable and discoverable.”

AppTek has ASR models for 14 different languages including English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Russian and Arabic. The Media Asset Optimization platform leverages machine learning to improve results and produces XML which can be easily integrated with media companies’ existing meta-data taxonomies.

ABOUT APPTEK:

As a pioneer in automatic speech recognition, machine learning and artificial intelligence; AppTek partners with its customers to provide solutions focused on closed captioning and subtitling, call center content discovery and mobile intelligent voice agents. In today’s hyper-connected and data-rich marketplace, enterprises are seeking to drive revenue, save costs and increase productivity. Customers rely on AppTek to solve for these issues by delivering the market’s robust speech technology solutions focused on mining for business insights, ensuring compliance and delivering value across the enterprise. For more information, visit http://www.apptek.com.

ABOUT JB&A:

Founded in 1996, JB&A is a leader in the field of Digital Media and Video Technology. They are dedicated to bringing the most innovative and complete solutions to market including: Media Management, Broadcast, IP & Streaming, Digital Display & Collaboration, and Connectivity & Image Resolution. JB&A is staffed by industry experts, and provides support in every step of the pre and post sales process. JB&A is a unique mix of Consultant, Channel Partner, Solutions Provider and Distributor with an ecosystem of certified, tested and proven products and workflow solutions. For more information, please visit jbanda.com.