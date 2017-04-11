Apple Beet Ginger Joins Biotta's® Line of Functional Organic Juices

Biotta®, the Swiss pioneer in high-quality, all natural juices, today announced the addition of USDA Organic Apple Beet Ginger Juice to its line of functional juices. Building on its success as the leading beet juice brand in the U.S., Biotta Apple Beet Ginger Juice provides multiple health benefits, plus a delicious taste satisfying enough for people to enjoy every day as part of their healthy lifestyle.

Biotta Apple Beet Ginger Juice, the company’s first blend of fruit and vegetable juices, adds a kick of ginger to the sweetness of apple and savory taste of beets. The new flavor is 100% pure juice, certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, and a good source of Potassium (13% DV).

As a functional juice, Biotta Apple Beet Ginger Juice has many benefits for today’s health-conscious consumers including:



Biotta juices are available at leading natural and conventional grocery stores and Apple Beet Ginger, packaged in 16.9 fl. oz. (500mL) bottles, will be launching in over 1,000 Kroger stores nationwide.

To learn more about the health benefits of Biotta Juices, visit http://www.BiottaJuices.com.

About Biotta Juices:

Since 1957, Biotta (“bee-AH-tah”) has been a pioneer in high-quality, organic juices. From its original production location on Lake Constance in northern Switzerland, Biotta makes juices from locally grown, field-ripened produce using completely natural processing methods including low-heat pasteurization. Available in the U.S. in 10 varieties, Biotta “functional juices” promote optimal health, enabling consumers to enjoy “All the goodness of nature in a bottle.”® All U.S. Biotta juices are USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. Biotta juices are available in both natural and mainstream grocers throughout the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.BiottaJuices.com.