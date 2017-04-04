We are excited to have Craig Maxson, a renowned NERC compliance expert, join the Certrec team. His regulatory expertise and operations experience will greatly assist our compliance clients. – Ted Enos, CEO of Certrec.

Certrec, a leading regulatory compliance provider for NERC and FERC compliance, announced today that Craig Maxson, a noted regulatory affairs and compliance expert, has joined its Office of NERC Compliance practice.

“Craig’s experience adds to the Certrec team that continues to grow. Craig is an asset to the services team with a solid understanding of engineering, operations, and regulatory affairs,” says Bob Biggs, Director of Certrec’s Office of NERC Compliance Services.

“Craig Maxson is a welcome addition to Certrec,” says Ted Enos, President of Certrec. “Craig is known throughout the regulatory community for his broad industry knowledge, engineering, regulatory affairs and compliance experience. He joins us at an important time in the power industry. Access to experienced resources can be limited, slowing projects throughout our industry. Many generators are on a learning curve as they manage a variety of energy sources, workforce retirements, technology changes, cyber security challenges, and a dynamic NERC regulatory environment.”

Mr. Maxson has held a number of supervisory, oversight and engineering positions with Stone and Webster as a civil engineer, Entergy’s River Bend Station (engineering, quality assurance, operations (STA), licensing, operating experience, maintenance planning, human performance coordinator) and Entergy’s Ethics and Compliance Organization. Within the Ethics and Compliance Organization he was responsible for interfacing with Fossil Generation, Hydro, and Transmission business units on FERC (non-NERC) regulatory compliance issues. Also, responsible for coordinating the performance of risk assessments for high risk processes, coordinating development of FERC policies and procedures, directives, and compliance manuals. Responsible for monitoring new/revised FERC requirements and assessing impact to the Company. As a Project Manager in Ethics and Compliance Department’s Electric Reliability Standards organization, Mr. Maxson facilitated Entergy's preparation for regional audits of NERC requirements. Duties included interface with regulators, coordinating RSAW development, performing mock audits, preparing subject matter experts for audit interviews, and leading Entergy's multi-site response during audits. He also ensured Entergy’s ongoing compliance through readiness assessments and development of corporate-wide policies related to NERC standards and requirements.

“I consider Certrec a leader in providing regulatory services and support,” says Maxson.

CERTREC

Founded in 1988, Certrec is an engineering and technology based organization providing regulatory support services in the electric power industry. With over 1200 cumulative years of direct industry experience (including wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil), Certrec has developed exceptional capabilities to support regulatory activities emanating from regulatory entities such as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation and Regional Entities (NERC), the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and other regulatory agencies. Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC), Office of Licensing and Compliance (OLC), Office of Assessment and Recovery (OAR), and Office of New Plant (ONP) services are used by utilities and entities across the United States to help manage the regulatory process to their advantage.