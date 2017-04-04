VanillaSoft, an award-winning provider of lead management software for inside sales and sales by phone activities, is pleased to announce that David Hood, CEO, will present at the upcoming 2017 AA-ISP Leadership Summit. The event will be held at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, on April 18 – 20. VanillaSoft is a Gold Sponsor of this year’s event that brings together an international audience of inside sales leaders.

David Hood will present, “Inside Sales Optimization in the Digital Age.” The session will help sales leaders understand how the complexity of Inside Sales has evolved. Topics covered will include how to measure productivity – call volume vs. follow up persistence, why automating call cadence should be the cornerstone of any sales technology, and what should be automated and what should be left to a salesperson’s discretion. Hood commented on the upcoming speaking engagement, “I am excited to talk about the evolution of inside sales and how complex it has become. It’s the perfect opportunity to share insights with inside sales leaders about how the right technology can improve sales productivity and efficiencies in their business.”

Larry Reeves, CEO of AA-ISP added, “AA-ISP is pleased to welcome David Hood as a speaker at the 2017 AA-ISP Leadership Summit. This session will be engaging and provide helpful insight into how vital it is for sales leaders to choose the right technology for their sales teams, especially with the constant changes occurring in inside sales. We also thank VanillaSoft for its continued sponsorship of AA-ISP events.”

In addition to David Hood’s speaking engagement, VanillaSoft will participate in the Technology Expo.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is the all-in-one platform for inside sales teams incorporating the best of CRM, lead management, and call center software. VanillaSoft enables thousands of individuals and sales teams to not only manage their leads and contacts but to automate the sales process to allow salespeople more time to sell. VanillaSoft customers drive productivity by deploying best-in-class features such as queue-based lead routing, progressive dialing, logical branch scripting, call recording, full email campaign management and more.

After automating sales tasks with VanillaSoft, typical users realize a productivity increase of 35% to 100% over traditional CRM, creating an easy to justify ROI. VanillaSoft is based in Plano, Texas, where it has served a global client base since 2005.