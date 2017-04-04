Dedicated to saving the Earth’s dwindling water and energy supply one household fixture at a time, FLOWE.green is proud to announce the launch of their Kickstarter campaign. In order to obtain the necessary funding to support their efforts, they are partnering with Kickstarter to surpass the financial goals preventing them from taking their product to production.

Located in California, founders Chris Kirn and Jeff Horwitz felt firsthand the effects of a decades-long drought. With a background in automotive design, Chris Kirn decided to apply his skills as a behavioral scientist and engineer toward the design of water and energy conservation systems. After retiring from a successful career building and remodeling homes, with a problem-solving attitude, Jeff Horwitz felt the calling to create products that helped better our environment. Together, Kirn and Horwitz created FLOWE.green, where they have created three products that aid in reducing the amount of water and energy used on a day-to-day basis, WooD™, FLOWS™, and SeeP™.

FLOWE.green’s Kickstarter campaign is determined to fund their water-saving device, WooD™. This unique, hands-free faucet allows consumers to turn their water supply on and off only when they need it, which can reduce water use by up to 75 percent. Not only will this water efficient faucet save water and energy, but it also eliminates cross contamination caused by bacteria found on faucet handles. In addition to the environmental and health benefits of this product, it can also be installed in less than two minutes! No plumber needed.

How does this device work? Simply install a remote-controlled activator anywhere near a faucet, such as on the floor or on a cabinet. This activator is similar to the technological design of a computer mouse and has the functionality of a gas pedal. Click the pedal once to turn the water on and step off the pedal to stop the water from running. Need running water? Click the pedal twice to keep the water on and click once more to turn it off. It's that easy!

Understanding the need for convenience and ease of installation, WooD™ has been engineered to be user-friendly. Functionality is straightforward and installation is effortless; just unscrew the faucet head, attach the adapter, screw in WooD™, and place the remote control in the most convenient place. No tools are needed, no excessive hours will be exhausted, and no frustration put towards dissecting over-complicated directions.

In order to fulfill their efforts of conservation, efficiency, and doing the right thing, FLOWE.green needs the financial support to launch WooD™. Join Kirn and Horwitz’s movement by donating to their Kickstarter Campaign, helping launch their product, making it accessible to as many people, homes, and businesses as possible. Every donation counts, no matter how big or small.

FLOWE.green began with two friends, but has the potential to reach millions in an effort to save trillions of gallons of water. This team is dedicated to providing the tools needed to make this idea become a reality. Consumers can join their conservation efforts and begin making a difference in the environment from the comfort of their own home. Together with FlOWE.green, consumers have the power to leave this world in better shape than before. Donate to their Kickstarter today! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1320196710/flowegreens-woodtm-project/description

How does this device work? Watch our video to see how WooD™ would work in your own home or business! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GS8XC3FemY