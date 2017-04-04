Industry Pioneer Robert Rose Joins DivvyHQ's Board of Directors

“I’ve been a long-time fan (of DivvyHQ), and as the saying goes, I’ve decided to put my time and money where my mouth is.”

DivvyHQ, an industry leading content planning and collaboration platform, has announced that top content marketing industry thought leader, speaker, and author Robert Rose has joined its Board of Directors, effective Feb. 15, 2017.

“DivvyHQ is filling a critical need for content and marketing teams to collaborate, iterate, and manage their content in an enterprise environment. Every marketing team needs to solve this challenge. Smart ones will solve it with a solution like DivvyHQ,” Rose said. “I’ve been a long-time fan (of DivvyHQ), and as the saying goes, I’ve decided to put my time and money where my mouth is.”

As Chief Strategist for the Content Marketing Institute, Rose helps develop content and customer experience strategies for large enterprises such as Oracle, The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation, Allstate Insurance, Microsoft, Capital One, AT&T, Petco and UPS.

“The idea of collaborative, agile, workflow and editorial processes within the context of today’s 24/7/365 marketing environment certainly isn’t new. It’s arguably the core of how marketing teams work today,” Rose said. ”Yet so few enterprise content software companies have stepped up to support this critical need.”

As a frequent keynote speaker, author, and digital marketing expert, Rose advises top professionals in the successful strategy of content marketing and customer experiences. He’s been quoted worldwide in the press, including publications such as The Guardian, Wall Street Journal, Wired, CBS Interactive and BusinessWeek. Rose’s book, Experiences: The 7th Era Of Marketing, has been called a “treatise, a call to arms and a self-help guide” for “creating the experiences that consumers will fall in love with.”

“Robert has been an enormous influence in shaping and building the content marketing space,” said DivvyHQ Co-Founder Brock Stechman. “Robert has served on DivvyHQ’s Advisory Board since we launched in 2011, and his unique experience, leadership, and continued commitment through this new board role will add even more momentum to our growth.”

DivvyHQ Co-Founder, Brody Dorland, added that Rose will be instrumental to DivvyHQ’s growth strategy in 2017 as it rolls out Divvy 3.0, new integrations, and enhancements.

“Our mission has always been to simplify the content process for marketers around the globe, and Robert’s expertise and insight will play a key role in product development,” Dorland said. “We are eager to get to work improving our platform and continuing to offer companies easier and more agile ways to manage ever-changing content marketing efforts.”

About DivvyHQ:

DivvyHQ is a Kansas City-based content planning and collaboration platform that makes it easy for global marketing and content teams to get organized, plan, produce and publish high-quality content more efficiently. Brands all over the world like Red Bull, Lowe’s, Ben & Jerry’s, Virgin Mobile, Hewlett Packard, DuPont, Olive Garden, Mercedes-Benz, National Geographic, and Aflac trust DivvyHQ. At 2016’s Content Marketing World conference, DivvyHQ was voted the “#1 Content Creation, Workflow, and Experience Platform” by the marketing community. For more information, reach DivvyHQ at contact(at)divvyhq(dot)com.