Jack Roush Much like Jack Roush, SAE has long been a leader in innovative programs that teach the value and enjoyment of STEM education." - Mazen Hammoud, Chair, SAE Foundation

The SAE Foundation’s 2017 Annual Celebration will include an exciting addition to the evening festivities as auto industry expert and journalist John McElroy interviews Jack Roush, the 2017 Industry Leadership Award recipient, for an “Autoline This Week” broadcast.

John McElroy, host of “Autoline Daily” and “Autoline This Week” has won numerous awards and accolades for his print, and broadcast coverage of the auto industry. In addition to interviewing Mr. Roush, he will also serve as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies.

Jack Roush, Founder, CEO and Co-Owner of Roush Fenway Racing and Chairman of the Board of Roush Enterprises is receiving this award in recognition of his meaningful contributions to the mobility industry and his exemplary philanthropic activities and passion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

“Jack Roush is a pioneer in the motor racing industry. It’s only fitting that we celebrate his illustrious career and he be interviewed by one of Detroit’s leading broadcasters,” said Mazen Hammoud, Chair, SAE Foundation. “Much like Jack Roush, SAE has long been a leader in innovative programs that teach the value and enjoyment of STEM education.”

Other highlights of the celebration will include a unique VIP Reception and Guest Networking Reception where local students present exhibits from their participation in SAE International’s award-winning STEM education programs - A World In Motion® (AWIM) and the Collegiate Design Series™.

Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the SAE Foundation. The Foundation is addressing one of the most pressing issues facing industry today - the decline of students enrolling in science and technology programs – by supporting SAE’s pre-K through college programming that brings math and science to life and fills the workforce pipeline with skilled technical talent.

Since its inception, SAE International’s AWIM curriculum has served more than 5 million students, involving more than 30,000 industry volunteers. Based on surveys, 72% of students experienced a significant increase in math and science scores after participating in AWIM.

100 percent of the top 50 engineering-degree producing universities participate in at least one SAE International Collegiate Design Series event including eight universities in Michigan: Michigan Technological University, Kettering University, Oakland Community College, Lawrence Technological University, Wayne State University, Michigan State University, University of Michigan and University of Michigan – Dearborn.

For more information about the celebration, visit http://saefoundation.org/celebration.

To request media credentials to attend the event, email shawn.andreassi(at)sae.org or call 1-724-772-8522.

About the SAE Foundation

The SAE Foundation encourages and increases student participation and achievement in science, technology, engineering and math through educational programs, including A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. SAE International is a global association of more than 127,000 engineers and related technical experts in the aerospace, automotive and commercial-vehicle industries. SAE International's core competencies are life-long learning and voluntary consensus standards development.

-- http://www.saefoundation.org --