Happy Daze joins the Tommy Chong Card Program

Affinity Connextions, in partnership with The Legendary Tommy Chong, today announced Happy Daze in Salem, New Hampshire has joined the Tommy Chong Card Program. Partner retailers recognize the value of return customers, so reward their loyalty by distributing “Tokins” for each dollar spent. Customers who have a registered Tommy Chong Rewards Card redeem these Tokins for merchandise, or toward funding a donation to a cannabis friendly non-profit organization. This is the first multi-brand cannabis loyalty program, and the only one backed by Tommy Chong.

“We are thrilled to welcome Happy Daze to the Tommy Chong Card Program. This goes to show they truly value their customer’s loyalty,” says Mike Sorbara, President of Affinity Connextions. “With this partnership, Happy Daze’s customers will not only be earning rewards with their purchases but will gain access to exclusive offers and promotions."

“We were looking for creative ways to attract new business and build brand loyalty. Now that we are teaming up with the Tommy Chong Card Program, we can attract prospective customers and reward our current loyal customers. It’s a win-win!” says Michael Kaplan of Happy Daze.

About Affinity Connextions

Affinity Connextions and The Legendary Tommy Chong have come together to introduce a new and exclusive marketing program. The Tommy Chong Card will allow participating retailers and dispensaries to reward patients and consumers for their continued patronage. Members will collect valuable “Tokins”, which can be redeemed online for merchandise, or used to fund a donation to participating charities. Retailers and dispensaries who join the program will see increases in traffic as members are driven to their location via the Affinity Connextions website.

Affinity Connextions is a product of LoyalMark LLC and is managed by loyalty experts with 60+ years of combined experience. This includes an extensive background in petroleum, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, traditional retail and online retail sectors. For more information, contact:

About Happy Daze:

A family owned and operated Smoke Accessories Shop. If we don't have it! We'll find it!

