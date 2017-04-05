Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit As far as enterprise wearable technology is concerned, it’s no longer a matter of if, but rather when.

The Spring 2017 Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit, the only conference focused exclusively on the use of wearable technology for business and industrial applications, will take place May 11-12, 2017 at the Westin Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego.

Savvy enterprises are recognizing wearable devices as a means to solve a number of pain points within their businesses. Whether the goal is to improve productivity, efficiency and safety, or to decrease costs, error rates, accidents and design flaws, enterprises are turning towards wearables to give them the competitive edge in this age of digital transformation.

EWTS will be covering topics such as maintenance, assembly, remote technical support, remote collaboration, on-the-job training, instructional overlays via smart glasses, situational awareness, design, and enhanced customer service.

Over the course of the two-day conference, leading enterprise technology experts from UPS, BP, ThyssenKrupp, National Grid, Pepsi, Bechtel, Lockheed Martin, Chevron, and John Deere will share their experiences with and insight on using smart glasses, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, wrist- and body-worn devices, in business and industrial environments.

“As far as enterprise wearable technology is concerned, it’s no longer a matter of if, but rather when,” says Andrew Ferguson, Head of Innovation at BrainXchange. “Every day new use cases are coming to light, with headlines and testimonials heralding wearable tech as a true game changer for enterprise mobility.”

The Spring 2017 Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit is the only place where you can hear first-hand testimonials, best-practice user advice, and exclusive case studies about how wearables are successfully being leveraged in business. If you want to learn how this technology is actually being applied by enterprises from enterprises, then come to San Diego this May.

About BrainXchange:

BrainXchange is a boutique conference organizer specializing in B2B events within the emerging technology landscape. BrainXchange is dedicated to providing interactive learning and intelligent networking opportunities for leading minds and industry professionals in an environment that is beneficial for all participants.