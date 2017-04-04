Candoni De Zan Renews Annual Donation To Arbor Day Foundation

“Our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation is just a natural fit for us,” says De Zan. “They have the same philosophy we do about being good to the earth.”

The Candoni De Zan Wine Family is excited to once again contribute to the Arbor Day Foundation during the months of April and May. For every case of organic, vegan, gluten free wine sold through Candoni’s U.S. distributors during these months the winery will make a donation to the esteemed foundation.

This year’s donations will specifically be used to support the Goethe State Forest in Florida. Measuring over 200 acres, Goethe State Forest is in dire need of new tree cover to necessitate better drainage and habitats. In tandem with Candoni De Zan’s donations, the Arbor Day Foundation plans to plant over 150,000 Longleaf pine trees in the forest throughout 2017.

“We’re very committed to our impact on the environment here at Candoni De Zan,” explains Armando De Zan, CEO. “We offer three distinctive organic, gluten free, vegan-certified wines in our collection and we’re proud to say we sell the number one Italian organic wine in the U.S.” Candoni De Zan grows its organic grapes in accordance with the Italian certificier Suolo e Salute.

In addition to its Organic Pinot Grigio, Organic Merlot, and Organic Red Blend, Candoni De Zan offers a wide array of traditional Italian wines produced in the Veneto and other prestigious growing regions of Italy. “This land has been tended for thousands of years, all the way back to the ancient Etruscans,” says De Zan. “We think it’s our responsibility to work with nature to help both the vineyard and the land flourish.”

Arbor Day 2017 falls on Friday, April 28th. The Arbor Day Foundation, headquartered in Nebraska, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to conservation and education. Arbor Day, celebrated globally, is traditionally a day in which the care and planting of trees is encouraged.

“Our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation is just a natural fit for us,” says De Zan. “They have the same philosophy we do about being good to the earth.”

Candoni De Zan Wines is an Italian wine family based in the Veneto region with distribution throughout the U.S. Specializing in wines traditional to Italy, Candoni De Zan produces wine under the labels of Candoni, Carletto, and Polvaro Tenuta.

To find out more about Candoni De Zan’s extensive list of wine offerings, visit http://www.CandoniDeZanWines.com or use their Wine Locator tool to find out where to buy near you.

###