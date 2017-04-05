The Data Citizens ’17 event will take attendees on a deep dive of the critical data topics with which they’re dealing to help their organizations gain a competitive advantage."

Collibra, the leading data governance platform for business users, today unveiled the detailed agenda for its second annual Data Citizens Conference, May 2-3, 2017 in Jersey City, NJ. Data Citizens ‘17 will offer comprehensive sessions on a variety of the most critical and timely data governance issues, including:



How to address looming GDPR issues

Secrets to using data to drive ongoing sustainable regulatory compliance

Ways data governance technology is being influenced and enhanced by applications of “consumerized” technology

How to build a data governance dream team, and much more.

“The Data Citizens ’17 event will take attendees on a deep dive of the critical data topics with which they’re dealing to help their organizations gain a competitive advantage,” said Felix Van de Maele, CEO of Collibra. “Our event, which is the world’s largest pure data governance conference, will give our customers and other attendees achievable and actionable steps to use data governance to drive a truly data-driven organization.

About the Data Citizens Conference

The Collibra Data Citizens Conference ’17 will offer attendees, including Chief Data Officers, data analysts, data stewards, and other business data users, a unique opportunity to explore modern, holistic data governance and interact with peers who are tackling the challenges of driving change in how data is used, nurtured and governed in their organizations.

Keynote speakers, including Shankar Vedantam of NPR and data management expert and author Dennis Slattery, will present sessions on the “psychology of data” – how the brain processes information, and the effects of information overload on the way we think, and “Complying with the GDPR: It’s not about me; it’s about you.”

To learn more or to register for Data Citizens ‘17, visit: http://citizens.collibra.com.

About Collibra

As the leader in data governance software for business users, Collibra helps organizations across the world gain competitive advantage by maximizing the value of their data across the enterprise. Collibra is the only platform purpose-built to address the gamut of data stewardship, governance, and management needs of the most complex, data-intensive industries. Our flexible and configurable cloud-based or on-premises solution puts people and processes first – automating data governance and management to quickly and securely deliver trusted data to the business users who need it. Learn more at http://www.collibra.com.