There are a lot of things people should and shouldn’t do with their tax returns. Investing in yourself and your business goals is a better way to spend your refund.

Tax time may be the right time to start a business. A survey commissioned by Coverall North America, Inc., one of the leading franchisors of commercial cleaning businesses, found 40% of Americans looking to become their own boss consider startup costs as the most significant hurdle to achieving their goals. According to the IRS, 83% of Americans can expect to receive a tax refund. This extra cash offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to make an investment in their future and become a small business owner.

“There are a lot of things people should and shouldn’t do with their tax returns,” said Coverall’s COO, Sean Kajcienski. “Investing in yourself and your business goals is a better way to spend your refund. During tax season, Coverall® experiences a spike in interest from people looking to take charge of their livelihood. Often, their tax refunds enabled them to clear a financial hurdle and take the first step toward owning a commercial cleaning franchised business.”

Coverall’s survey canvassed over 1,000 people, providing insight into the attitudes of today’s professionals who are thinking about becoming their own boss.

In addition to startup costs, the survey findings also revealed:



28% of respondents were worried about the financial risk associated with business ownership

20% cited a lack of business experience as another deterrent

There are approximately 800,000 franchised business establishments in U.S. These companies support nearly nine million jobs and continue to fuel job growth across a range of industries and present opportunities to individuals from all socio-economic backgrounds.

“Coverall franchisees are motivated, eager and are looking for a partner that can provide them with the resources and ongoing support they need that will help them start their own business,” said Kajcienski. “Nothing is more rewarding than working to help our independently owned and operated franchised businesses achieve their goals.”

To explore Coverall franchised business opportunities, please visit http://www.coverall.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Coverall North America, Inc.

Since its inception in 1985, Coverall North America, Inc. has grown into a leading franchised brand, licensing thousands of entrepreneurs to operate independent commercial cleaning businesses using the Coverall® brand and system. February 26, 2015, marked the company’s 30th year in business, a milestone anniversary celebrated across the entire Coverall Franchise System. In 2008, Coverall launched its proprietary Health-Based Cleaning System® Program and in 2014, introduced the Coverall Core 4® Process, demonstrating its dedication to continuous innovation and leadership on behalf of its franchisees. Coverall’s unique system combines advanced cleaning technologies and tools, hospital-grade disinfectants, professional training programs, business support services, and a passion for healthy cleaning to do one thing: help our franchised businesses remove the maximum amount of dirt and germs as efficiently as possible for their customers. System-wide, more than 8,000 Franchised Businesses provide Coverall® Program services across 90 markets to over 40,000 customers. For more information, visit http://www.coverall.com.