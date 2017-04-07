An Intelligent Partnership

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

California Intercontinental University (CIU) announced today a strategic partnership with PocketConfidant AI to provide an artificial intelligence-based personal coaching tool for its students. This move is the latest in a series of progressive technologies the university has added to its cutting-edge student support services.

"CIU is committed to providing to our 100% online student population the same quality of service they expect to receive at a ground-based institution. PocketConfidant allows us to offer equal and ubiquitous assistance and to promote student success to our students in 51 countries around the world," says CIU CEO, Dr. Leslie Gargiulo, Ph.D.

As a university built by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, CIU's partnership with PocketConfidant AI reflects its innovative approach to creating a student-centric environment. Virtual coaching provides students with a unique element to their learning experience by enabling the user to autonomously manage barriers to their education. Incorporating artificial intelligence allows the system to evolve through conversations with its users. This combination of accessibility and availability represent qualities characteristic of service trends in the greater business community.

ABOUT POCKETCONFIDANT AI

PocketConfidant AI is developing the first virtual coach powered by Artificial Intelligence. PocketConfidant is a tool to open millions of individuals to personal coaching conversations in real-time, which are confidential and self-paced. Through language-based technologies, PocketConfidant enables people to develop the required skills to become more resilient and proactive in dealing with the many challenges of daily life. PocketConfidant enables organizations to create new programs of intervention to better support their ecosystems and stakeholders.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA INTERCONTINENTAL UNIVERSITY

California Intercontinental University is an online distance education institution of higher learning dedicated to the study of Business Administration and Management that promotes quality learning, critical thinking, and the discovery of new knowledge. CIU offers relevant, in-demand accredited online programs designed to enhance each student’s professional career. CIU is committed to equip the next generation of business professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs with the confidence, qualifications, and competence to succeed in the global business community and economy.

CONTACT

