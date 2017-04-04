Drs. R. Douglas Campbell, Lawrence Addleson and David Landau Offer Minimally Invasive Laser Dentistry Recent studies have shown that there is a tremendous link between gum disease, gum health and an overall healthy body.

New patients with gum disease in San Diego, CA, can now receive experienced laser dentistry from Drs. Lawrence Addleson, R. Douglas Campbell and David Landau, without first acquiring a referral. Affecting more than 64 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gum disease is a common and serious condition. What many do not realize is that gum disease can affect much more than their oral health, but has been linked to other conditions throughout the body, including heart disease, some cancers and stroke.

The entire Art of Dentistry team understand the importance of treating this detrimental disease. Dr. Campbell remarks, “Recent studies have shown that there is a tremendous link between gum disease, gum health and an overall healthy body.”

Gum disease, or periodontal disease, is an infection of the gums where bacteria collects in pockets and eventually, enters the bloodstream. Since gum disease is a chronic low grade infection, the inflammatory system is constantly working to fight the infection throughout the body. Drs. Addleson, Campbell and Landau urge patients who have gum disease in San Diego, CA, to learn about the disease’s connection to their overall health and seek treatment if they are showing common signs such as inflamed, red or bleeding gums or bad breath.

Harnessing the power of laser technology, Drs. Addleson, Campbell and Landau offer gentle laser dentistry procedures to reduce gum disease bacteria. Preferred by many patients, laser gum therapy offers minimally invasive care with less treatment time and anesthetic than traditional procedures. The accuracy in targeting only infected gum tissue also allows patients to retain more of their healthy tissue and lead to faster healing times.

Patients with gum disease in San Diego, CA, are encouraged to meet with Drs. Addleson, Campbell or Landau for a laser dentistry consultation. Appointments with a trusted cosmetic dentist can be reserved by calling Art of Dentistry at 619-291-4325 or by visiting their website at http://www.sandiegoartofdentistry.com.

