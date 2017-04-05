Heroes on the Water, a 501(c)3 Supporting Veterans, Announces New CEO

William D. (Bill) Carnegie selected as new Chief Executive Officer Bill will bring leadership and guidance to Heroes on the Water, with a deep sense of commitment to our nation’s veterans and military members.

Heroes on the Water, a 501(c)3 serving military veterans, active-duty, and their families through therapeutic kayak fishing, has announced the selection of William D. (Bill) Carnegie as its new Chief Executive Officer. Carnegie will fill the vacancy created by Jim Dolan’s retirement in December, 2016. The selection was made after a national search and selection process, during which Carnegie served as the interim CEO as well as Chairman of the Board. He has since vacated the Chairman position.

“We are very pleased to announce this appointment,” reported Dave Winston, newly-appointed Chairman of the Board for Heroes on the Water, and long-time board member. “Bill will bring leadership and guidance to Heroes on the Water, with a deep sense of commitment to our nation’s veterans and military members. He has served nonprofits at all program, fundraising, executive and leadership levels, and has a breadth of perspective and experience.” He added, “We would also like to thank Jim Dolan, founder and former CEO of HOW, for his leadership and vision over the last 11 years in taking HOW from an idea to a reality that numbers almost 80 chapters across the US. Jim is an icon in our world and we look forward to having him continue to contribute in significant ways as he fishes more and leads less.”

Carnegie’s resume includes over 25 years of executive planning, administration, and leadership experience in the nonprofit sector. He has a Masters of Science in Nonprofit Administration, as well as attended classes hosted by the Harvard University Executive Education Program.

Carnegie has served as executive leadership for the Feeding American Riverside and West Michigan, as well as The Food Bank of Northern Indiana. He has also served as Faculty Associate at Arizona State University where he conducted courses in Lodestar Nonprofit Management and ASU School of Community Resources and Development. He remains Managing Director for Carnegie Consulting Group, LLC, a nonprofit assistance firm providing strategic planning, program evaluation and fundraising assistance.

Carnegie spent twenty years early in his career in the United States Coast Guard as a finance and logistics officer, where he focused on administrative management, contract negotiations, personnel management, inventory control, and morale programs.

“I look forward to continuing to serve and partner with the Heroes on the Water in this new capacity,” said Carnegie. “I recognize the value that therapeutic kayak fishing brings to our nation’s heroes, and want to ensure we are able to provide the kind of experience that brings camaraderie to the lives of those who have given so much for our way of life.”

About Heroes on the Water:

Heroes on the Water is 501(c)3 non-profit, founded in 2007 to fulfill a need to provide veterans and active-duty military and their families a way to reconnect and refuel. OUR MISSION IS to help warriors relax, rehabilitate and reintegrate through kayak fishing and the outdoors. 2017 is a milestone year for HOW as we celebrate a decade of heroes healing. For more information, visit http://www.heroesonthewater.org.