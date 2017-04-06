“This certification is of great importance to our company and we are incredibly proud to hold ourselves to MSC’s high standards.” -Bert Bachmann, President of Camanchaca Inc.

The Camanchaca team is proud to announce that Pesquera Camanchaca has recently achieved the MSC certification from the Marine Stewardship Council for its langostino lobster. This renowned certification for sustainable fisheries, which is valid for five years and recognized worldwide, is the result of an extensive review and audit process, validating Camanchaca’s commitment to providing the world with top-quality seafood products through sustainable practices.

“While Camanchaca has always been a responsible fishing and aquaculture company, we have found that demonstrating our dedication to sustainable practices has become increasingly important as our customers become more environmentally conscious,” states Bert Bachmann, President of Camanchaca Inc. “This certification is of great importance to our company and we are incredibly proud to hold ourselves to MSC’s high standards.”

MSC certification validates all efforts made by Camanchaca to ensure the long-term sustainability of marine environments and the species. By guaranteeing sustainable fishing practices, Camanchaca is helping secure jobs and fishing-based economies for generations to come. The process to achieve this certification is very comprehensive. It includes an initial analysis to secure participation in the MSC initiative, a complete evaluation of the langostino fishery, and company training to then implement the sustainable process.

“MSC will be monitoring our certification annually, which means it can be rescinded if the requirements are not met,” said Gonzalo Fernández, fisheries division manager of Camanchaca. “Our team is committed to doing what it takes to maintain this distinction and managing our fishery in the most sustainable way possible.”

Due to the MSC’s demanding requirements, only five fisheries in South America have managed to obtain this coveted certification. In Chile, Camanchaca is only the second fishery to reach this milestone, ensuring that the langostino fishery does not harm other species living on the seabed.

