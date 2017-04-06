On Tuesday, April 18th, the Women’s Business Council – Southwest (WBCS) is hosting its annual Power to Potential, a procurement focused event that includes corporate roundtable discussions, a keynote lunch, a pitch event, breakout sessions, and a networking reception.

New to this year’s programming is Power Pitch, an exclusive session for 16 women-owned businesses to showcase their products or services to an audience of corporate buyers. The participants will be given 10 minutes to pitch their product or service. At the end of the session, two finalist will be selected and given the opportunity to pitch to all event attendees during the networking reception and will be featured on the WBCS blog, newsletter, and social media.

“We are so excited for sixteen of our women-owned businesses to participate in Power Pitch, because it is such a unique opportunity to get their product or service in front of a room full of buyers from some of the area’s largest corporations,” said Debbie Hurst, President of the Women’s Business Council – Southwest. “Any time we can provide the opportunity for our members to mass market their abilities to a prime audience, we want to do it.”

In the morning, attendees can participate in corporate roundtable discussions hosted by 23 of WBCS’ Sustaining (Corporate) Members where they will learn about each company’s supplier diversity program and upcoming opportunities. The corporate roundtables are followed by a luncheon with keynote speaker, Noelle LeVeaux, CEO of Noelle LeVeaux Concepts, a marketing strategies and brand development expert, known for launching the highly visible and award winning “BIG” campaign seen across the city of Dallas. Participants can attend a variety of procurement-focused workshops before capping the day with a networking reception.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 10:30am - 5pm

Hurst Conference Center – 1601 Campus Drive, Hurst, Texas 76054

Online registration for WBCS members is $65 and $75 for non-members and is available until Tuesday, April 11, 2017. On-site registration is available at an increased rate. For more information, please call Elizabeth Garner at 817-299-0566.

This event is graciously sponsored by PepsiCo, Argent Associates, Walmart, SPI, Vistra Energy, Raytheon, BNSF Railway Company, Painters USA, and Kelly Mitchell.

