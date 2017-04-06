Today, Advanced Solutions, Inc., a diversified technology company and an Autodesk Platinum Partner announces the innovative solution, custom-developed by Advanced Solutions Design Software, scored the highest among all proposals in Autodesk BIM 360 TechBox challenge. The Autodesk competition invited Autodesk Partners to develop tools to enhance the construction industry workflows and Autodesk BIM 360 platform.

The new application developed by Advanced Solutions Design Software, Field Executive for Autodesk BIM 360 Field will utilize the API to aggregate project data and present an executive summary of reports, subcontractor data, or project status for multiple projects.

“Inadequate communication and access to relevant project information during the construction process can negatively impact the profitability of a construction project,” said Michael Golway, president and CEO of Advanced Solutions, Inc. “We are confident that technology innovations in the construction industry, such as the new Field Executive for BIM 360 Field, are introducing an opportunity to increase profits and project quality through improving access to critical data throughout the project ecosystem.”

A firm using the Field Executive tool will save numerous hours of cross-checking and data compilation to produce reports on their entire project ecosystem. It will have the ability to leverage the company-wide intelligence contained within its BIM 360 Field environment to make smarter decisions based on real-world data.

This workflow and data usage is invaluable to construction and construction management firms. The use cases come from current clients and are real-world needs of the current BIM 360 Field platform.

The prototype for Field Executive is planned to be delivered by the end of March at which time Autodesk will assist in further development and marketing of the tool.

About Advanced Solutions, Inc.

Advanced Solutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate as a diversified technology company providing integrated software solutions and services, enabling businesses to achieve more effective products, processes, technologies, and ideas. Founded in 1987, Advanced Solutions celebrates 30 years serving clients in the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, material handling, retail, and biomedical industries throughout North America. As a premier Autodesk Platinum Partner, Advanced Solutions Design Software holds seven Autodesk Platinum awards, is one of the top 3 partners in the United States, and one of the top 10 Autodesk partners globally.

Advanced Solutions continues to build a family of technology companies and brands with a passion for innovating. For more information contact us.

