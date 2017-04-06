Chicago-based Signature Bank recently hired David Duxbury as a senior member of their commercial lending team. Duxbury has nearly thirty years of commercial banking experience in Chicago working with privately-held and middle-market companies. Duxbury joins Signature’s commercial team as Senior Vice President.

“I look forward to working at a true Chicago-based entrepreneurial bank like Signature Bank,” Duxbury said. “Signature operates like one of the well-run companies I like to work with—a strong management team with no bureaucracy.”

“Signature Bank is fortunate to hire a true Chicago banker like Dave Duxbury,” said Mick O’Rourke, President and CEO of Signature Bank. “Signature is committed to being Chicago’s business bank and we’re fortunate to have a senior lender like Dave who is dedicated to working with privately-held businesses in Chicago.”

Prior to Signature Bank, Duxbury was with American Chartered Bank and MB Financial.

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused exclusively on serving the needs of privately owned businesses and their owners.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is wholly owned by Signature Bancorporation, Inc. Signature Bancorporation is the largest privately funded de novo bank holding company in Illinois. Based in Chicago, Signature Bank specializes in middle-market commercial banking and is a full-service retail bank offering a full breadth of financial product lines to consumers. Signature Bank offers a unique balance of relationship-driven service with leading-edge technology to provide customers with the personalization they expect from a community bank and the technology capabilities they demand from a national bank. Visit Signature Bank online at http://www.signature-bank.com.