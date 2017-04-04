Unbound Global Returns with Biggest Ever Celebration of Innovation

unbound logo We want to look at tech holistically to understand how different market segments can work together for the greater good. After all, for every problem there is a solution – and a business opportunity for an entrepreneur. Past News Releases RSS unbound Global Returns with Biggest...

The acclaimed unbound event series returns for 2017, with Southeast Asia’s innovation festival innovfest unbound running in Singapore on 3rd and 4th May, followed by unbound London on 19th and 20th July. The inaugural event for the Latin American market, unbound Miami, launches on 1st and 2nd November.

Over 18,000 founders, entrepreneurs, investors, brand marketers, innovators and influencers will attend unbound events this year to share knowledge, collaborate and forge relationships. They will join speakers from pioneering companies such as Hyperloop, Razer, Pinterest, Bayer, Huawei, MasterCard, TomTom, M&S Venture Lab, Channel 4, Boiler Room and many more.

Daniel Seal, founder and CEO of unbound, says: “We're not afraid to talk about innovation. While the term is arguably over-used, genuine innovation is worth celebrating. Our events have been developed as regional hubs to bring together the most forward-thinking businesses and investors with the most exciting digital pioneers. The technologies previewed at our shows will shape our lives over the next decade and beyond.

“We want to look at tech holistically to understand how different market segments can work together for the greater good. After all, for every problem there is a solution – and a business opportunity for an entrepreneur.”

Over a thousand speakers have presented at unbound events to date, including WPP’s Sir Martin Sorrell, entrepreneur Kim Dotcom, Viacom’s Joanna Wells, and the Duke of York. The 2017 conference agendas promise to be equally eclectic - a who’s who of the biggest names in tech - with innovators, founders and decision-makers representing businesses from Autodesk to Yamaha.

Singapore’s innovfest unbound leads with keynotes from Dirk Ahlborn, serial entrepreneur and CEO of Hyperloop, and Min-Liang Tan, CEO and creative director of gamer lifestyle brand Razer, who has guided the company from start-up to Unicorn status. Other senior figures from companies such as BAE Systems, BNP Paribas, Fujitsu, Fuji Xerox, Kantar, PayPal, Riot Games, SAP, and Telenor will share their vision of how technology innovation can drive growth in the region.

unbound London’s keynotes include Corinne Vigreux, co-founder of TomTom, and Elizabeth Varley, founder & CEO of global entrepreneurship community TechHub. They will be joined by speakers from Boiler Room, Channel 4, Copa90, Deutsche Bank, Google, the M&S Venture Lab, Pinterest, Twitter, and Virgin Startup, with more to be announced.

The unbound events examine how emerging technologies are transforming the way we live and work and the commercial opportunities each represents. Sessions cover broader themes such as fintech, retail, media, health, and transport in relation to the most disruptive areas of tech, such as Virtual and Augmented Reality, AI and robotics, fintech, IoT and smart cities.

Dolly Jones, Digital Strategy Director at Condé Nast, says: “(unbound) has a reputation for bringing together some of the most cutting edge new ideas and so you feel you get a chance of having your finger on the pulse by turning up here.”

There are numerous opportunities to make contacts face-to-face in a friendly and informal setting. Start-ups are able to pitch to leading brands through challenges and hackathons.

unbound’s Daniel Seal concludes: “There are two streams of thought when it comes to technology: either it’s going to free us or it’s going to destroy us. There seems to be a deep vein of pessimism about where the world is heading at present and this is reflected in how the mainstream media reports on technology.

“Where there's so much to be excited about when it comes to the likes of IoT and autonomous cars, we're instead told how easily that technology could be hacked or will take over our jobs. However, unbound is more interested in showing the positive power of innovation. Our loyal and growing audience demonstrates there are a great many people who share our enthusiasm and wish to embrace it.”

For more information about the upcoming innovfest unbound and unbound London, including the latest speakers and sessions, please visit http://www.unbound.live

Notes to editors

innovfest unbound, the anchor event of Smart Nations Innovation Week, is the biggest single event in Singapore's tech calendar and attracts start-ups, investors, brands and government agencies from across Asia and further afield as a technology showcase for the region. Over the course of two days, innovfest unbound will bring together over 8,000 delegates from more than 50 countries. It also includes four satellite event focus on particular themes:



converge – aimed at global marketers, brands, media owners and creative agencies

futurenow – a technology showcase for universities, corporations and start-ups

arise – addressing how trends in AI will impact upon society

fintech360 – looking at how technology is shaping the region’s financial ecosystem

https://unbound.live/innovfestunbound2017/ #innovfestunbound

unbound London celebrates its fifth anniversary in July, and in that time has established itself as more than just another tech event. It is a celebration that captures the energy and fun of Europe's start-up scene, having built up a supportive and inclusive community that makes it a greatly anticipated fixture in the calendars of thousands of brands, corporates, founders and entrepreneurs.

https://unbound.live/london2017/ #unboundLondon

The inaugural unbound Miami is set to run 1st and 2nd November 2017 at Soho Studios, Wynwood, forming the bridge between brands and corporates from across the Americas and LatAm’s digital and tech pioneers. unbound Miami will gather decision makers and entrepreneurs from all major Latin American hubs, showcasing the opportunities to bridge the Americas.

https://unbound.live/miami2017/ #unboundMiami

Press contact

Andy Riley, pr(at)unbound(dot)live

About unbound

unbound connects brands and corporates with disruptive technology, products and services, in order to fuel their innovation and growth.

unbound festivals are a global series of events that celebrate innovation and showcase ground-breaking products and services that are leading digital disruption. The events are specifically designed to connect brands, corporations and investors with start-ups. Organisations use unbound festivals to build their own platforms, connect with key audience members, and deliver their strategic objectives. For start-ups, the events offer an opportunity to meet individuals crucial to their future success: investors, clients and partners.

unbound labs use our global network to connect brands and corporations with start-ups to help them solve the digital transformation challenges they face, and thus build for the future. Labs is the link between brands and corporations seeking to innovate quickly and the start-ups that can provide them with the disruptive technologies, products and services they require.

unbound insights is a quarterly journal that examines how digital is transforming organisations and the critical influence played by start-ups. Written by senior advisory editors, it explores the most disruptive innovation taking place around the world to helps keep executives up-to-date on how this technology disruption will shape their decision making.

For more information, please visit http://www.unbound.live or follow on Facebook & Twitter, @unboundglobal.

unbound is a part of Stylus Media Group (SMG).

Stylus Media Group helps businesses strengthen their innovation and create capabilities that fuel growth.

Through our range of products and services and cross-industry approach, we connect businesses around the world to the people, establishments, thinking, tools and processes they need throughout the innovation lifecycle.

Other businesses within the Group include: Stylus, Decoded Fashion, Creative Business Cup and Stylus Curve.

For more information, visit: http://www.stylusmediagroup.com/