The World Unites: 14th Annual International Folk Art Market | Santa Fe

International Folk Art Market | Santa Fe. Photo © Bob Smith. This Market is on every art and culture lover's don't-miss list as the only place on the planet to meet 160 master artists from 53 countries and shop a global gallery of the finest handmade folk art traditions.

This July, the International Folk Art Market | Santa Fe—the largest of its kind in the world—will celebrate its most diverse Market yet. One hundred sixty master artists from every corner of the globe will bring their work to this vast and colorful international bazaar. Some will arrive as celebrated cultural artists, while others will have never before left their villages, let alone crossed an ocean.

Artists from 53 countries will bring jewelry, beadwork, basketry, carvings, ceramics, glasswork, metalwork, paintings, mixed media, sculpture, textiles, musical instruments, and more. Some are honored tradition-bearers, while others are young creators reinterpreting ancient forms. Their art ranges from highly affordable to museum-quality masterworks.

Many of the artists come from developing countries where the average income is less than $3.10 a day, and where political, social, and environmental hardships can make everyday life—not to mention the creation of art—challenging. In the past 13 years, artists at the Market have earned a combined $25 million, 90 percent of which goes home with the artists, providing them the financial ability not only to continue making art but also to radically improve their lives and their communities.

Tickets range from $225 for the opening night to as low as $10 for advance Sunday tickets. Youth 16 and under receive free admission on Saturday and Sunday. For more information and tickets, go to http://www.folkartalliance.org, follow us on Facebook or call 505-992.7600. Tickets are limited!

FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2017 (6:30–9PM)

Market Opening Party: $225

A global gathering under the stars. Enjoy shopping, dancing to international music, and refreshments.

SATURDAY, JULY 15, 2017

Early Bird Market (7:30–10AM): $75 (ticket includes all day Saturday)

Saturday Market (10AM–5:30PM): $15 ($20 beginning June 15)

Youth 16 and under free

SUNDAY, JULY 16, 2017 (9AM–5PM)

Family and Community Day: $10 ($15 beginning June 15)

Youth 16 and under free

International Folk Art Market | Santa Fe is held in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Museum of International Folk Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Museum of New Mexico Foundation, and the City of Santa Fe.

