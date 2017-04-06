Authomate is excited to share that it is one of only 21 innovative startups receiving a coveted position in the fifth batch of the Fintech Accelerator, hosted by Silicon Valley’s most active venture group, Plug and Play. In this most recent round, Plug and Play started with 1,134 companies, shortlisted 100 for further screening, invited 40 companies for selection day to pitch to Plug and Play and its partners, and then narrowed down to the final 21. Selection criteria included factors such as high growth, past proof of concept, current industry traction, and products with the potential to be disruptive.



The selected startups will be going through 12-week business development accelerator programs, gaining access to Plug and Play’s extensive network of corporate partners, VCs, and mentors. The program includes exclusive weekly events, demonstration days, private deal flows, mentors, and marketing exposure. There is no equity required for startup participation. For the startups, it provides an excellent opportunity to showcase their exciting technology and to enable business development with the potential for investment. For corporations and VCs, it is a chance to meet and work with the best startups in their field of interest.



“Plug and Play’s network provides an ecosystem of over 300 corporate partners that are actively seeking innovation and disruptive technology,” shared Jeff Schmidt, CEO of Authomate. “In our short time here, we are already benefiting from and seeing early engagement with corporations and investors.”



“Plug and Play has created a melting pot of innovative startups, willing investors, and actively participating corporate partners that combines opportunity with a very welcoming environment, enabling powerful innovation to flourish,” added Authomate’s Founder and CTO, Piyush Bhatnagar. “Plug and Play’s model is a win-win for all participants; it is no wonder this is one of the most successful and respected startup accelerators with a long track record of success.”



About Plug and Play Tech Center:

Plug and Play Tech Center is a global innovation platform. We connect startups to corporations and invest in over 100 companies every year. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in 10 countries and 20 cities providing necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley. With over 6,000 startups and 180 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Plug and Play provides active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and more than 365 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $6 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk.



For more information, visit: http://plugandplaytechcenter.com/.



About Authomate:

Authomate is focused on changing the way users authenticate, leading the charge of increasing the security controls while at the same time enabling greater convenience. Built by a team of security professionals and underpinned by former Bell Labs Engineers. Our patented, cloud-based technology, which is accessed via smartphone application, ensures effortless access to secure applications for intended users, while simultaneously making secure applications exponentially more difficult to hack. Contrary to prevailing sentiments in the IAM industry, at Authomate, we believe you shouldn’t have to choose between security and convenience. Our passion is based in the belief that security can be made stronger, while also making it easier.



For more information, visit: http://authomate.com/.