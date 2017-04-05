Azure and Click Consult team up to present Cheshire charity ball

As part of our continuing support for Claire House, we’re privileged to partner with Azure to sponsor this event, donate prizes and help these important local charities to carry on their work

Held in association with Cheshire-based search marketing agency Click Consult, the Hollywood Glamour 2017 charity ball on Friday, 7th July at the prestigious Chester Grosvenor.

The black tie event will raise money for North West charities Claire House, Clatterbridge, the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and Amy and Friends.

A little more about the good causes:



Claire House Children’s Hospice helps seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full, by creating magical experiences, and providing specialist nursing care and emotional support.

Clatterbridge Cancer Centre operates ten sites across Merseyside and Cheshire offering pioneering chemotherapy, radiotherapy and proton therapy treatments.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd helps to improve the quality of life for those living with any incurable illness, supporting to families, friends and carers.

Amy and Friends is a Cockayne Syndrome support group for children and their families suffering from the gene disorder, and assists in research programmes.

Click Consult’s founder & CEO, Matt Bullas, says: “As part of our continuing support for Claire House, we’re privileged to partner with Azure to sponsor this event, donate prizes and help these important local charities to carry on their work. We’re looking forward to the evening and meeting the dedicated staff and supporters to find out more about the difference they make to so many lives.”

Tickets cost £75 each and can be purchased by calling 01244 322770, or by emailing jayne.ogorman(at)azurecollection.com.