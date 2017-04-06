Atlanta Advertising Agency Recognized by IAC Award Competition

BKV AT&T Scratch-off Email Wins IAC Award We were able to create something that was pretty hard not to engage with.

Atlanta-based advertising agency BKV was named a winner by the IAC award competition for the third consecutive year. The Web Marketing Association (WMA) initiated the Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) in 1999. Each year, this competition recognizes outstanding digital creative.

This year, BKV was awarded Best Telecommunication Email Message for work created for longstanding client AT&T. The winning campaign featured interactive technology that acted as a “digital scratch-off ticket,” which revealed a discount for the user. It was deployed during the Black Friday holiday 2016.

“The best concepts are simple and fun—add the capability to include a great interactive element, and we were able to create something that was pretty hard not to engage with,” said Scott Johnson, executive creative director at BKV. “At any time of the year, it can be tough to get a consumer’s attention by email, and especially during the holidays. But our audience really had a good time with it and it differentiated the AT&T brand in the incredibly busy Black Friday inbox.”

BKV has been recognized by a number of global, national and regional competitions over the agency’s 35+ years of being in business. In 2016, they brought home an impressive fourteen wins from various competitions including: the AMY awards, IAC, the Hermes Creative Awards as well as the ADDY awards.

About BKV

BKV is an Atlanta-based full-service direct and digital advertising agency specializing in using data-driven strategies that make brands work harder. BKV’s client portfolio includes local, national and global brands. The agency provides digital and traditional media services, as well as creative, web development, email marketing, CRM, SEO, social media, digital PR, direct mail, DRTV, database management, analytics and data modeling. For more information, visit http://www.bkv.com. BKV is a part of unified.agency which has offices in Atlanta, New York, Chicago and Princeton, NJ.

About WMA

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Their internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Learn more at webmarketingassociation.org.