The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) will host Lifestyle Medicine 2017, October 22-25 at the Westin La Paloma in Tucson, AZ. This CME-accredited conference is the nation’s premier medical education event focused on lifestyle used as a therapeutic intervention to rein in the chronic disease that’s driving 80% or more of all healthcare spending.

Speakers and workshops will focus on the clinical practice of lifestyle in medicine, and examples that back the growing evidence that lifestyle medicine can redefine and transform healthcare.

"The world is experiencing an epidemic of lifestyle-related chronic disease,” said ACLM President George Guthrie, MD, MPH. “Data shows that lifestyle, even more so than genes, is the primary determinant of health or disease. Unfortunately, our existing healthcare system emphasizes pills and procedures – which have many side effects – as the solution, enabling the management of symptoms, as opposed to identifying and eradicating the cause of disease. The time for change is now!”

Lifestyle Medicine 2017 keynote speakers will include: former U.S. Surgeon General Richard H. Carmona, MD, MPH; Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD, director of the cardiovascular prevention and reversal program at The Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute; Whole Foods Market CEO John Mackey; Kim Williams, Sr., MD, immediate past-president of the American College of Cardiology ; Michael Greger, MD, author of the NYT bestseller, How Not to Die and founder of NutritionFacts.org; Brenda Davis, RD, best-selling author and international speaker; and Hans Diehl, DRHSC, MPH, founder of the Lifestyle Medicine Institute and clinical professor of Preventive Medicine at the Loma Linda University School of Medicine.

“This year’s keynote speakers will highlight the power of lifestyle medicine to create a real paradigm change in healthcare,” said Lifestyle Medicine 2017 Planning Committee Chair Amy Mechley, MD. “We’ll also feature exceptional presentations about how to make lifestyle medicine a feasible and practical business model, as well as update attendees about the latest science. As we learn how to better care for others and ourselves, there will be ample time to take advantage of the stellar fitness amenities at the Westin La Paloma. We will be surrounded by the natural beauty of Arizona, feel the sun in the day and cool breezes at night! As a community of dedicated Lifestyle clinicians, we will enjoy and learn from the delicious food as medicine that will be served. Your body, brain and mind with be nourished!”

Poster presentations will be showcased as part of the conference. August 1 is the submission deadline.

Pre-conference workshops on creating a lifestyle medical practice, injecting lifestyle medicine into the workplace and cooking for disease prevention and treatment are scheduled for Saturday, October 21. Pre-conference workshops continue Sunday, October 22, featuring sessions on defining, detecting, defying and defeating diabetes, running lifestyle medicine group visits and positive emotion as a lifestyle medicine tool.

Lifestyle Medicine 2017 kicks off Sunday evening October 22 with a Burger Bash and keynote, and runs through noon on Wednesday, October 25, followed that afternoon by the first American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM) board review exam. Post-conference activities on Thursday, October 26 include the inaugural ABLM Lifestyle Medicine Certification Exam and a training session on lifestyle medicine practice success. For information about Lifestyle Medicine 2016, visit http://www.lifestylemedicineconference.org.

About the American College of Lifestyle Medicine:

ACLM is the professional medical association for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable healthcare system. More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanizing force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective desire to domestically and globally promote Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever increasing quantities of pills and procedures. ACLM members are united in their desire to identify and eradicate the cause of disease. Learn more at LifestyleMedicine.org. Join the movement!