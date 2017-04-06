As a company that produces the world's leading brand of omega-3 fish oil, we believe it's our responsibility to do right by the people and the places that are part of our success. –Joar Opheim

At Nordic Naturals we make giving a habit, supporting local and global organizations that share our passion for healthy people and a healthy planet. Our goal is to make a positive impact on the ecosystems where we live and work, both now and for generations to come.

It’s with this in mind that we’ve chosen to sponsor The 5 Gyres Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating people about keeping single-use plastics (straws, cups, bottles, and bags) and foam (packaging and products) out of our oceans. We’re proud to support their #FoamFree campaign, and their ongoing education and outreach efforts.

Healthy oceans are vital to everyone’s survival. They produce the oxygen we breathe, the weather that sustains our waterways, and much of our food. The oceans are also the source of many of the essential nutrients we all need to stay healthy. As a company that produces high-quality omega-3 fish oil, we see it as our responsibility to do right by the people and the places that are part of our success.

Join Nordic Naturals and The 5 Gyres Institute in spreading the word about reducing single-use plastics and styrofoam. At Nordic Naturals, we don’t use styrofoam in our packaging, and we’ve taken steps to minimize, recycle, and reuse plastics company-wide. We’re also encouraging those we partner with to do the same. Together, we can create positive ripple effects with our actions!

About Nordic Naturals

At Nordic Naturals, we’re committed to delivering the world’s safest, most effective nutrients essential to health. Our award-winning omega-3 fish oil and other foundational nutrients are research supported, expertly formulated, rigorously tested, proven effective, and—best of all—great tasting. With products for the whole family, we deliver the nutrients essential for healthy living. Visit us online at: http://www.nordicnaturals.com

About The 5 Gyres Institute

Beginning in 2010, the nonprofit 5 Gyres Institute began a series of scientific firsts by researching plastic in all five subtropical gyres, as well as the Great Lakes and Antarctica. In 2014, the organization published the first global estimate of marine plastic pollution: 5.25 trillion particles weighing in at 270,000 tons of “plastic smog” worldwide. 5 Gyres’ paper on plastic microbead pollution in the Great Lakes inspired a two-year collaborative campaign that culminated in a federal ban, signed by President Obama in 2015. In 2017, 5 Gyres will embark on its 18th Expedition, to research micro and nanoplastic pollution in the Arctic. More information is at http://www.5gyres.org.