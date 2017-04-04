RoadVantage Interior/Exterior VSC Completes Year of Record Sales

“When we launched our Interior/Exterior VSC a year ago as part of our powerful multi-option bundle, it generated a lot of excitement among agents and dealers, and over the last year, it has only continued to gain momentum.”

RoadVantage, the fastest-growing provider of F&I programs for the automotive industry, announced today that its Interior/Exterior Vehicle Service Contract program has just completed a year of record sales.

“When we launched our Interior/Exterior VSC a year ago as part of our powerful multi-option bundle, it generated a lot of excitement among agents and dealers, and over the last year, it has only continued to gain momentum,” said Garret Lacour, CEO of RoadVantage.

RoadVantage introduced its Interior/Exterior Vehicle Service Contract program, which does not require product application, in early 2016 as both a stand-alone product and also as part of its best-selling multi-option bundles.

“One year after we launched it, our Interior/Exterior VSC continues to be a customer favorite and a top seller,” said Randy Ross, Senior Vice President of Sales at RoadVantage. “The reason why it’s so popular is that it offers enhanced coverage compared to traditional Interior/Exterior programs – without requiring chemical application.”

Since introducing the Interior/Exterior Vehicle Service Contract to the market in January of 2016, RoadVantage has seen sales for the program take off, with its multi-option bundle containing the Interior/Exterior VSC quickly becoming one of its most popular programs.

“With the RoadVantage Interior/Exterior VSC, dealers get a program that gives customers the coverage and protection they want, without applying product,” continued Lacour.

