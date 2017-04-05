CareFinity® Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery With eMedApps’ CareFinity 3 solution our customers can continue to access the patient data that is critical to providing quality care during short-term EMR and health IT system outages.

Centricity™ Electronic Medical Record (EMR) users can now take advantage of CareFinity, an endorsed business continuity solution. eMedApps’ partnership with GE Healthcare will provide customers with an efficient and innovative contingency solution that allows clinicians, schedulers, and administrative staff to securely access stored patient information from any device – including mobile devices – whether their EMR is available or not. The versatile, browser-based application delivers all the data, images, results, notes and documents needed and allows users to document visits without resorting to paper.

“The vision of the Centricity Partner Program is to offer our customers dependable, vetted solutions that complement the Centricity EMR,” said Neeti Gupta, Director of Independent Software Vendor Marketing Programs at GE Healthcare Digital. “With eMedApps’ CareFinity 3 solution our customers can continue to access the patient data that is critical to providing quality care during short-term EMR and health IT system outages.”

Healthcare organizations can face EMR outages for numerous reasons, including planned maintenance, hardware or network failures, and power failures. It is critical that healthcare providers have continued access to patient data during these outages.

“eMedApps is excited to work with GE Healthcare to offer Centricity EMR users this dependable business continuity solution,” said Joseph Cernik, Vice President of Business Development at eMedApps. “Complete and up-to-date patient information is a critical component to quality patient care, and we have made it our mission to make sure that access to this data is not interrupted.”

Interested Centricity EMR customers may contact eMedApps directly or visit them in their booth at the upcoming Centricity LIVE event.

About eMedApps

Founded in 1999, eMedApps delivers patient-centric and vendor-neutral integration, interface, and business continuity solutions to healthcare delivery organizations across the U.S., enabling improved quality of care, increased EHR efficiency, and interoperability within and across the connected enterprise. With an ONC-ACB Certified Interface Engine and extensive industry expertise, eMedApps’ Care Connectivity Platform™ is compatible with all major EHR vendors. Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. eMedApps has offices in San Diego, Houston, and Boston. Visit http://www.emedapps.com or call (847) 490-6869 to learn more. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services to meet the demand for increased access, enhanced quality and more affordable healthcare around the world. GE works on things that matter - great people and technologies taking on tough challenges. From medical imaging, software & IT, patient monitoring and diagnostics to drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance improvement solutions, GE Healthcare helps medical professionals deliver great healthcare to their patients. For more information about GE Healthcare, visit our website at http://www.gehealthcare.com.