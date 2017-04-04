Arrows Up Jumbo Bin on Display at DUG Permian Conference

Attendees of the DUG Permian Conference in Fort Worth this week will be able to see first hand the revolutionary technology being offered by Arrows Up, LLC, an affiliate of OmniTRAX Inc., that is being used to move frac sand from the terminal to the blender at the well.

The Arrows Up jumbo bin will be on display at the conference in conjunction with the launch of the company’s new website http://www.arrowsupllc.com and video (https://youtu.be/GKrRrXQ6_x0) explaining how its equipment cuts costs, saves time and eliminates dust.

A proppant delivery system that is 90% faster than pneumatic unloads

Bins that have a capacity of up to 55,900 lbs.

One bin is the equivalent of one truck load, minimizing the footprint on site and area access roads

300x reduction in exposure to silica dust

“What makes the jumbo bin system unique is that it allows us the flexibility to offer tailored solutions to E&Ps that reduce transportation costs and demurrage without compromising safety,” said John Allegretti, Arrows Up CEO. “We also don’t use a conveyor; the equipment feeds sand directly into the blender, which is where the reduction in silica dust comes from.”

Arrows Up is the most recent addition to OmniTRAX Energy Solutions, which delivers last mile supply chain certainty, efficiency and cost control to companies within the oil and gas industry. Along with operating railroads that originate and terminate energy related commodities, OmniTRAX manages frac sand terminals, including the Big Lake terminal in the Permian, and transload facilities across the United States.

