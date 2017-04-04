Force 3 Named One of 2017 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

It takes a tremendous effort and significant dedication by our team, but this award is a result of that effort, and we’re honored to win for the sixth year in a row.

Force 3 has been named to the CRN® 2017 Tech Elite 250 list for the sixth consecutive year. Compiled by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, this annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors compile the annual list by collaborating to identify which technical certifications in the North American IT channel offer the greatest customer benefits. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations—which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

“Our clients depend on us to help them select and securely implement technologies that ultimately support their mission and ensure the best outcomes for the nation’s most critical customer base: American citizens,” said Force 3 CEO Mike Greaney. “We take that responsibility seriously, and we’re committed to surpassing their expectations. That’s why we prioritize investing in technical training and certifications. It takes a tremendous effort and significant dedication by our team, but this award is a result of that effort, and we’re honored to win for the sixth year in a row.”

Force 3 maintains strategic partnerships with more than a dozen leading security, networking, collaboration, mobility and data center providers, and boasts top-level partnerships with the majority of these manufacturers. With its customer innovation center in place, Force 3 enables customers to learn about the lastest technologies from their partners, and employees have the opportunity to train with these technolgoies in order to provide the best solution to every client.

“This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. “They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at http://www.crn.com/techelite250.

